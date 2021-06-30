MEA Cloud Computing Market 2021-2026: AWS, Alibaba, IBM and Salesforce Dominate in the Massively Expanding Region

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MEA Cloud Computing Market by Type (Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS) and Service Type), Deployment Model (Public and Private), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region (Middle East, and Africa) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MEA cloud computing market size is expected to grow from USD 14.2 billion in 2021 to USD 31.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The Increased demand for cloud based solutions during COVID 19, business expansion by market leaders in the Middle East and Africa, and growing investments for cloud based technologies in smart city projects, and governmental initiatives are a few factors driving the growth of the cloud computing solutions and services in MEA.

Growing investments of large enterprises in IaaS to drive the market during forecast period

IaaS is a form of cloud computing that delivers fundamental compute, network, and storage resources to consumers on-demand, over the internet, and on a pay-as-you-go basis. IaaS refers to a combination of hosting, hardware, provisioning, and the basic services needed to run a cloud. Using the service, an organization can outsource the equipment used to support operations, including storage, hardware, servers, and networking components.

Most providers offer components, such as compute and storage, with supporting services, including auto-scaling and load balancing, which will provide the scale and performance characteristics. IaaS providers manage physical data centers to reduce costs buying and maintaining their hardware. It offers supporting services, such as auto-scaling and load balancing, which provide the scale and performance characteristics that make cloud desirable. It enables organizations to easily scale up or down as their needs grow or change. It further provides a characteristic of storage that helps store and back-up and recovery. It provides flexibility, mobility, and easy and scalable access to applications and enhances collaboration to help enterprises focus on their core businesses.

Rise in cloud migration is driving the demand for consulting services

Consulting is a professional services practice for enterprise infrastructure. It involves advising customers to manage the organization's IT infrastructure and improving infrastructure performance, including security and workflow processes. Cloud professional service vendors offer consulting services to users that have limited awareness related to the upgradation of current enterprise infrastructure. Users wishing to upgrade their infrastructure can harness the expertise of cloud professional service providers specializing in the deployment of cloud-based systems across industry-specific use cases, which helps in implementing the right mix of services.

The implementation of cloud-based systems can be a costly process for some companies; therefore, it is of utmost importance that end users' companies are aware of the exact business requirements. Consulting services help in effective implementation of cloud systems, and the demand for consulting services is expected to continue soon.

Increased awareness related to cloud benefits among small and medium-sized enterprises is driving its adoption

Organizations with an employee strength of less than 1,000 are categorized under SMEs. When compared to the large enterprises segment, the SMEs segment is facing challenges in terms of resources. They require enhanced infrastructures with less investments. They require a flexible payment model for better cost optimization of their business processes. Cloud applications are being rapidly adopted by SMEs in the Middle East due to the ease and flexibility they offer, and the demand is expected to grow during the forecast period. SMEs do not want expensive disaster recovery or backup offerings, nor do they need advanced functionalities related to IaaS, PaaS, and managed services.

They want access to visualized hardware and computing infrastructures and pay only according to the time and hardware used by them. These benefits, such as seamless scalability, flexibility, pay-as-you-go payment model, reduced operational costs, and customized offerings, as per business requirements are facilitating the adoption of cloud applications among SMEs. Some of the major vendors offering cloud applications to SMEs in the Middle East include Oracle, IBM, and Adobe Systems.

Lower costs and easy deployment are the major driving factors of public cloud adoption

The public cloud is defined as computing services offered by third-party providers over the public internet, making them available to anyone who wants to use or purchase them. The public cloud refers to computing that shares resources, such as storage, compute, and networking, with external entities outside the organization depending on the demand. In the public deployment model, various resources, such as applications, storage, virtual servers, and hardware, are available to client enterprises over the internet. The services offered over the public deployment model are either free or offered under a subscription model.

It helps organizations meet their demand for scalability, provides a pay-per-use pricing strategy and ease of deployment. The public cloud is typically designed with built-in redundancies to prevent data loss. Service providers may store replicated files across data centers to ensure disaster recovery is smooth and fast. Data stored on a public cloud platform is generally regarded as safe from most hazards. However, enterprises can utilize public clouds to make their operations significantly more efficient. For instance, enterprises can store non-sensitive content, online document collaboration, and webmail in the public cloud. AWS, Microsoft, IBM, and Google are some of the largest providers of the public cloud.

Retailers shifting business operations online to continue businesses during lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 is boosting the cloud computing demand

The retail and eCommerce vertical in the Middle East is on the edge of IT-driven innovation, as local retail players are embracing online platforms to improve their omnichannel presence. Retailers are now adopting social networks and apps to engage with their customers in real-time. The cloud infrastructure meets all the business requirements, ranging from security to business applications; thus, it is gaining traction among retailers in the Middle East. Retail organizations deal with a large amount of data that is collected through various point of sale terminals and websites.

The cloud infrastructure provides opportunities for retailers regardless of their size to accelerate innovation, liberating their focus on developing competitive advantages without the weight of back-end reconciliations and framework maintenance. The AWS data center is to be opened in the Middle East, which is expected to accelerate the deployment of cloud applications in the region.

Middle East to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Countries in the Middle East are investing in cloud computing projects and cloud applications to develop and build knowledge-based economies. Cloud computing features that benefit the Middle East countries include on-demand resource availability, scalability, multi-user access to cloud-based applications, self-service computation, cloud storage, and utility subscription models. This section of the report segments the cloud applications industry in the Middle East, based on countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and other countries (Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain).

Organizations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have adopted cloud-based applications at an initial stage; hence, they are dominating the other countries in terms of development. In recent years, Qatar has emerged with a high adoption rate and is expected to witness the highest growth rate. In today's era of globalization, it has become important for enterprises in Qatar to remain ahead of their competitors in the technological space. For such organizations, outsourcing services to a third-party managed service provider is a profitable option. Hence, enterprises in the Middle East have moved toward adopting cloud applications to reduce costs and save time.

