Meadow Announces the Student Financial Experience Forum, a First-of-Its-Kind Gathering for Higher Education Financial Leaders at the University of New Hampshire

The June 12 forum brings Student Accounts and Financial Aid leaders together in a peer-led, solutions-focused setting — at no cost to attendees.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadow, the student financial experience platform purpose-built for higher education, today announced the Student Financial Experience Forum, a regional gathering for Student Accounts and Financial Aid leaders across New England and the Northeast. The forum will be held on June 12, 2026, from 9 AM to 2 PM at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, NH. There is no cost to attend.

The forum is intentionally small by design — a curated guest list of practitioners from student accounts, financial aid, bursar's offices, enrollment management, and One Stop operations who rarely have professional learning and growth opportunities that speak holistically to the student financial experience from application to graduation.

The day will open with a morning plenary, Same Student, Different Systems, exploring where handoffs between Financial Aid and Student Accounts break down, where students fall through the cracks, and what a shared language for better outcomes could look like. Attendees will then self-select into role-specific breakout tracks covering student A/R, OB3 complexity, and related challenges before reconvening for an afternoon plenary on AI in the student financial experience — with real examples from peer institutions and a practical framework for moving forward. The day closes with a panel discussion on what it means to build a truly student-first financial experience from application to graduation.

Among the speakers and panelists are Tayler Kreutter, Associate Vice President for Enrollment at Mount Holyoke College; Elizabeth Stevens, Director of Student Financial Services at the University of New Hampshire; Marie Johnson, Executive Director of Student Financial Services at the University of Vermont; Rachel Gordon, Vice President of Student Financial Services at American University of Antigua College of Medicine; and Crystal Joos, Assistant Director of Customer Service for Student Financial Services at the University of New Hampshire.

"Student Accounts and Financial Aid are two of the most consequential offices in any student's college experience — and they almost never get the chance to step back and problem-solve together," said Amy Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer at Meadow. "This forum exists to change that. We've designed it to be the kind of day that practitioners actually walk away from with something — a new perspective, a framework they can use, and a peer they'll call when things get hard."

Space is limited. The forum is open to Student Accounts or Financial Aid leaders from any college or university across New England and the Northeast. A justification letter for managers is available on the event page.

To reserve a spot or learn more, visit meadowfi.com/student-financial-experience-forum.

About Meadow

Meadow powers modern student financial services for universities that clarify and simplify the financial experience for students to improve economic mobility in the US through higher education. Through Meadow, universities and their students manage the end-to-end financial experience together, from application to graduation. The company was founded in 2021 by recent graduates from Columbia University as well as second-time founders who have worked at AmEx, Klarna, Outschool, and Amazon.

www.meadowfi.com

SOURCE Meadow