Student Accounts Has Been Left Out of the AI Conversation in Higher Ed. Meadow's New Study Changes That.

First-of-its-kind research of nearly 150 student accounts professionals reveals a field that is thoughtful, resourceful, and already moving — and that deserves far more attention than it has received.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadow, the student financial experience platform purpose-built for higher education, today pre-released AI in the Tuition Billing and Payment Journey, a first-of-its-kind survey of 147 student accounts professionals across the United States. The report reveals an industry at a critical inflection point: staff are actively experimenting with artificial intelligence, often without institutional approval or guidance, while leadership engagement and policy clarity lag far behind.

Meadow will debut the research findings in a live webinar hosted in partnership with NACUBO on April 30, 2026. Practitioners, administrators, and student financial services leaders can attend to hear findings presented alongside practitioner perspectives from institutions already leading AI adoption in the field. A complimentary copy of the full report will be available on April 30 by writing to [email protected].

"Student accounts professionals manage one of the most important set of touchpoints in a student's entire college experience — and they've been largely absent from the national conversation about AI in higher education," said Amy Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer at Meadow. "This research is our attempt to change that. What we found is a field that is thoughtful, resourceful, and already moving — often without the policy clarity or institutional support they deserve. They've earned this attention. We hope this report is a starting point for the conversation they should have been part of all along."

The Shadow AI Problem — and Opportunity

Among the report's most striking findings: 76% of respondents who use AI at work do so through individual, unsanctioned use — while only 14% have access to department-endorsed tools or processes. The vast majority of professional AI use in student accounts is happening outside of any official institutional sanction.

Meadow calls this the Shadow AI opportunity. Institutions that move to channel this behavior — with approved tools, clear data handling guidance, and visible leadership — can accelerate adoption dramatically. Those that ignore it are building a departmental AI strategy on a foundation they cannot see.

Additional key findings from the survey include:

63% of respondents report no pressure at all from senior leadership to adopt or plan for AI — and 44% say AI is never discussed in team meetings.

of respondents report no pressure at all from senior leadership to adopt or plan for AI — and say AI is never discussed in team meetings. 78% name FERPA and data privacy as their top concern — a legitimate one that is, by the report's evidence, often being used too broadly as a reason not to act.

name FERPA and data privacy as their top concern — a legitimate one that is, by the report's evidence, often being used too broadly as a reason not to act. 45% are actively using or piloting AI for drafting responses to student inquiries — the most active use case in the field and the one with the clearest, most measurable ROI.

are actively using or piloting AI for drafting responses to student inquiries — the most active use case in the field and the one with the clearest, most measurable ROI. 47% are unaware of any AI policy at their institution. Only one respondent in the entire survey reported a department-specific AI policy for student accounts.

are unaware of any AI policy at their institution. Only one respondent in the entire survey reported a department-specific AI policy for student accounts. ChatGPT is the dominant tool, used by 62% of respondents — a consumer application that was not built for FERPA-sensitive student data environments.

About the Research

Meadow conducted this survey in March 2026 with 147 practitioners across student accounts, billing, finance, collections, and One Stop/shared services functions. The research was supplemented by in-depth interviews with senior leaders at institutions recognized for innovative approaches to AI adoption, including Michael Latsko, Chief Human Resources Officer at Arizona State University, and Myles Lawhorn, Interim Associate Vice President at Community College of Philadelphia. The report also features perspectives from Justin May, Chief Enrollment Management Officer at Richard Bland College.

Join the Webinar — April 30, 2026

Meadow will present the full findings in a live webinar in partnership with NACUBO on April 30, 2026. The session will cover the report's top insights, practitioner perspectives, and a forward-looking framework for student accounts teams ready to take their first — or next — step with AI. Register here: https://www.nacubo.org/Events/2026/AI-in-Student-Accounts

To request a complimentary copy of AI in the Tuition Billing and Payment Journey, email [email protected].

About Meadow

Meadow powers modern student financial services for universities that clarify and simplify the financial experience for students to improve economic mobility in the US through higher education.

At a time when consumer-friendly, digital-first experiences are more critical than ever in higher education, Meadow is solving many of the fundamental problems that lead to poor student financial experiences and administrative waste — radically transforming the higher education financial experience for everyone. Meadow's mission is to empower students financially and improve economic mobility through higher education. Through Meadow, universities and their students manage the end-to-end financial experience together, from application to graduation.

The company was founded in 2021 by recent graduates from Columbia University as well as second-time founders who have worked at AmEx, Klarna, Outschool and Amazon.

www.meadowfi.com

SOURCE Meadow