Meadows Behavioral Healthcare Announces Deal With New York Times Bestselling Author Resmaa Menakem

Menakem is a natural fit to join the work Meadows Behavioral Healthcare is already doing. An expert on the topics of race and trauma, he is the author of the New York Times bestseller My Grandmother's Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies. Mentored by the late clinical psychologist Dr. David Schnarch for 20 years, Menakem has built a worldwide reputation as a leading voice in today's conversation on racialized trauma and is currently working with notable organizations including the NFL and several major police departments and cities.

"This focus on racialized trauma sadly is long overdue in the industry, and we are excited about how Resmaa will enhance the amazing work already happening in our treatment programs," says Sean Walsh, CEO of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. "Our longstanding focus on addressing emotional trauma is already in line with the work Resmaa is currently doing. Further enhancing our clinical teams' expertise and our overall company culture on racialized trauma will help us ensure both our MBH team and the clients we are entrusted to serve get the care they deserve."

Plans are already underway to incorporate Menakem's work into Meadows curriculum and modalities, and leadership is working with him to develop a workshop to help train clinicians on how to better treat racialized trauma.

"Part of what I've been trying to help people do is to begin to develop with other bodies what I call a living embodied and anti-racist culture and practices so those things that could emerge as healing have a place to sprout up from," Menakem explains. "I'm so excited about this opportunity to work with The Meadows to help further this work of healing racialized trauma."

