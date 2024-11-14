Meadows Behavioral Healthcare Announces Rebrand of Spero Center, Launching as The Meadows Seasons to Enhance Personalized Behavioral Health and Eating Disorder Treatment

WICKENBURG, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH), a leader in behavioral health and addiction recovery, is excited to announce the rebrand of its specialized, high-acuity treatment facility, formerly known as Spero Center, as The Meadows Seasons. While continuing to provide comprehensive care for individuals facing complex behavioral health challenges—including eating disorders, trauma, and co-occurring conditions—The Meadows Seasons is expanding its offerings to enhance its eating disorder program and better serve mature adults. This evolution underscores MBH's dedication to addressing the diverse needs of all patients with personalized, integrated care tailored to their unique journeys.

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare rebrands Spero Center as The Meadows Seasons to offer eating disorder and behavioral care. Post this Meadows Seasons & Meadows Behavioral Healthcare logos

"Our vision for The Meadows Seasons is to create a supportive environment where each patient's unique needs and life circumstances are honored," said Jaime Vinck, President of MBH. "By rebranding as The Meadows Seasons, we are building upon The Meadows legacy of high quality, trauma-focused treatment and providing a transformative experience rooted in respect, compassion, and personalized care."

Dr. Aaron Wilson, VP of Inpatient Psychiatric Services, emphasized the importance of specialized care for mature adults and other unique patient groups. "The rebrand to The Meadows Seasons enables us to expand our continuum of care, offering personalized, patient-centered treatment at every stage of a patient's path to recovery," Dr. Wilson said. "By integrating with our comprehensive network of programs, we ensure that each individual receives the right level of care when they need it most, supporting sustainable recovery and long-term well-being."

"At The Meadows Seasons, we are dedicated to providing individualized care catered to the unique needs, strengths, and challenges of each client," said Dr. Stuart Kaplan, Medical Director of Eating Disorder Services. "We recognize that conditions don't occur in a vacuum and that individuals often face complex co-occurring challenges. This rebrand strengthens our ability to deliver trauma-focused, evidence-based care, empowering individuals with the tools and insights needed for lasting recovery and a healthier, more fulfilling life."

The Meadows Seasons represents an evolution within MBH's national continuum of care, designed to support patients through every stage of their journey. Offerings range from inpatient to outpatient and virtual services. Through this rebrand, MBH remains committed to expanding access to high-quality, innovative behavioral health treatment across the U.S.

Learn more about The Meadows Seasons treatment offerings by visiting themeadowsseasons.com .

About Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based treatment for people struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, psychiatric disorders, eating disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Their full continuum of programs and services deliver personalized treatment plans to people from all walks of life, meeting them at their point of need to help achieve long-term recovery. This treatment approach, which features "The Meadows Model" and is rooted in decades of clinical experience, has established a strong foundation of trust among patients, referring healthcare partners and the local communities served. For more information on all of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's treatment services, from inpatient to outpatient and virtual levels of care, visit TheMeadows.com or call 800-244- 4949.

For more information, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Meadows Behavioral Healthcare