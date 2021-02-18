Meadows Behavioral Healthcare Launches The Meadows Institute

The Meadows Institute leverages the stellar reputation of The Meadows to make recovery possible for more people. Tweet this

"Each of those initiatives was established to support our overall vision of hope and healing," explained Sean Walsh, CEO of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. "We've seen firsthand that recovery is possible and can change lives. The Meadows Institute is an opportunity to harness the expertise and leverage the stellar reputation of The Meadows to make recovery possible for more people."

The Meadows Institute's first major fundraising event, The Golf4Recovery Invitational, will take place May 14, 2021 at The Phoenician Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Proceeds will benefit Mental Health First Aid, which offers support groups and counseling for frontline healthcare workers through Banner Health Foundation.

It's hard to find someone who hasn't been impacted by addiction, trauma, or mental health issues. More than 27 million people in the US reported using illicit drugs or misusing prescription drugs in the past month, and nearly a quarter of adults and adolescents reported binge drinking in that same period, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. At the same time, 70% of American adults report having experienced some type of traumatic event at least once in their lives. There's an economic burden to consider as well, with addiction costing the US $249 billion each year.

The problem can seem overwhelming, but those at The Meadows Institute know that intervention, education, and treatment make a difference. They believe that by enlisting the help of the experts they have at their disposal they can help stem the tide.

The expertise of the Meadows Senior Fellows is at the core of everything The Meadows Institute does. This talented group of thought leaders brings experience in a variety of specialties from across the behavioral healthcare spectrum. Their focus on advancements and innovations in treatment has helped Meadows Behavior Healthcare offer some of the most respected and comprehensive programs in the industry.

"The Meadows Institute benefits from the wisdom of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's 40+ years in this industry, and in turn, the foundation will enable us to share this knowledge with many more individuals, families, and their communities," said Jim Dredge, Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's Executive Chairman of the Board.

The Meadows Institute will be funded by tax-deductible donations from individuals and organizations passionate about treatment and changing lives. Contributions will allow others to partner in the mission to champion sustainable, lifelong recovery. To learn more about The Meadows Institute: www.themeadowsinstitute.org

About Meadows Behavioral Health

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based healthcare treatment for people struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Its trauma-informed treatment approach is rooted in decades of clinical experience and a strong foundation of trust among patients, referring healthcare partners, and the local communities served. For more information on all of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's treatment services, visit meadowsbh.com or call 800-244-4949.

