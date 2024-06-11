MEADOWS BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE TAPS EXPERIENCED CLINICIAN AND LEADER JAIME VINCK TO FILL PRESIDENT'S SEAT

Success in a wide range of roles at top providers makes her a great fit to provide oversight and leadership for MBH's growing slate of treatment programs.

WICKENBURG, Ariz., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare is excited to announce Jaime Vinck, MC, LPC, has been named President. She will oversee and support all operations for the behavioral healthcare leader. This seasoned professional brings 20+ years of clinical and leadership experience gained from top roles at some of the best behavioral health providers in the country.

Jaime Vinck, MC, LPC Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based treatment for people struggling with trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, mental health issues, and co-occurring conditions. For more information, visit MeadowsBH.com. (PRNewsfoto/Meadows Behavioral Healthcare)

A leader in the behavioral health space for more than 45 years, MBH has a reputation for providing comprehensive treatment for trauma, substance use disorders, mental health issues, eating disorders, sex addiction, and more. In the past 18 months, MBH has increased its patient capacity by nearly 50%, adding new programs — including an acute program and an adolescent treatment center — and expanding existing programs. The company's in-person and virtual outpatient options have also seen tremendous growth. Vinck's leadership will help ensure MBH's clinical excellence continues to keep pace as the company offers help to more people than ever before.

Vinck comes to MBH after serving as CEO of CPF Recovery Ways, where she provided leadership for the company's operations in Utah, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, and Texas. She was also previously part of Acadia Healthcare, serving as CEO of The Sierra Tucson Group and Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Operations Officer, demonstrating her strength in clinical leadership, program development, and treatment operations. An industry advocate, Vinck serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP).

"Having the opportunity to be a part of MBH and to work alongside this talented team is an honor and privilege," Vinck said of the new role, adding, "For two decades, I have been committed to providing high-quality, measurement-based, SUD and mental health treatment in Arizona and across the country. Meadows Behavioral Healthcare has always been the industry leader in quality and innovation, setting the bar for all of us."

Recognized as a mentor to women in leadership positions within the industry, Vinck has been honored at the Licensed Professional Champion Women of Influence Awards sponsored by Inside Tucson Business, and in 2019 she was named one of Arizona's Most Influential Women by AZ Business Magazine. She's also regularly named one of the top leaders in Arizona in both healthcare and behavioral health.

"Mental health and substance use issues continue to rise at an alarming rate in this country," says Sean Walsh, CEO of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. "We have expanded to help meet that growing need, giving us the opportunity to change more lives than ever before. Having someone like Jaime in this key role is pivotal to our success. Her vast experience is just what we need to lead our clinical programs through this new season."

About Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based treatment for people struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Their full continuum of programs and services deliver personalized treatment plans to people from all walks of life, meeting them at their point of need to help achieve long-term recovery. This treatment approach, which features "The Meadows Model" and is rooted in decades of clinical experience, has established a strong foundation of trust among patients, referring healthcare partners and the local communities served. For more information on all of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's treatment services, from inpatient to outpatient and virtual levels of care, visit TheMeadows.com or call 800-244-4949.

For more information, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Meadows Behavioral Healthcare