Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in brazil size to grow by USD 6106.02 million from 2022 to 2027; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in brazil size is estimated to increase by USD 6,106.02 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 9.15%.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Brazil Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2023-2027

Global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in brazil – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

Asinta: The company offers solutions for vouchers and employee benefits using a card that one can swap as it gets accepted in supermarkets, butchers, and grocery stores throughout Brazil .

The company offers solutions for vouchers and employee benefits using a card that one can swap as it gets accepted in supermarkets, butchers, and grocery stores throughout . Axis Bank Ltd.: The company offers solutions for vouchers and employee benefits where the entire program can be managed digitally in a user-friendly way.

The company offers solutions for vouchers and employee benefits where the entire program can be managed digitally in a user-friendly way. Edenred SE: The company offers solutions for vouchers and employee benefits using its prepaid meal card that include dual benefits, as one can choose the balance amount as per needs and enjoy convenient transactions and funding.

The company offers solutions for vouchers and employee benefits using its prepaid meal card that include dual benefits, as one can choose the balance amount as per needs and enjoy convenient transactions and funding. Francisco Partners Management L.P.: The company offers solutions for vouchers and employee benefits for food (such as meal benefits), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking, and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

The company offers solutions for vouchers and employee benefits for food (such as meal benefits), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking, and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards). For details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape - The global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in brazil is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions in brazil in the market are Alelo, Asinta, Axis Bank Ltd., Edenred SE, Francisco Partners Management L.P., PayPal Holdings Inc., Sodexo SA, SWILE, Up group, VR Beneficios, and Zeta Services Inc. and others.

Major players are focused on strengthening their strategies to maintain their current market shares as the competitive environment in the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil is expected to intensify during the forecast period, with an increase in the number of partnerships and mergers and expansion of operations of multiple companies in the near future.

Global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in brazil - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in brazil - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Meal vouchers and Employee benefits).

The meal vouchers segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Meal vouchers allow employees to save on taxes, as many countries globally have specified tax exemptions on meal vouchers. Therefore, the meal vouchers segment in the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in brazil – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers - The tax benefits of meal vouchers in Brazil are the key factor driving the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth in Brazil. Companies, organizations, or employers that offer meal vouchers, meal vouchers, or prepaid meal cards as part of the employee salary structure are exempt from tax in most countries of the world, including Brazil. Such benefits and tax exemption have helped the meal vouchers and employee benefits solutions market in Brazil grow exponentially in the past and are also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends - Strategic partnerships between organizations and meal kit delivery vendors are the primary trend in the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth in Brazil. The vendors of meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions can enter into strategic partnerships with vendors of meal kit delivery services to accept payments or by giving discounts to their buyers using their meal vouchers or meal cards to make payments. This will not only help meal voucher companies increase their profit margins but also get a first-mover advantage, which will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Data privacy and security issues are a major challenge to the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth in Brazil. The details or information of employees who use these meal vouchers or benefits are stored and synced between all the apps. Any hacker or phishing attack can steal this important data and information if it is not protected properly. Therefore, vendors should ensure that all their beneficiary- and client-related data are secure and protected, which will further drive the meal vouchers and employee benefits solutions market in Brazil during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in brazil report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market industry across Brazil

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market vendors in Brazil .

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The size of the meal kit market is expected to increase by USD 23,737.8 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.32%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (vegetarian and non-vegetarian), distribution channel (in-store and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The human capital management solutions market size is expected to increase by USD 11,195.8 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (core HR, talent, and workforce), component (solution and service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market In Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 100 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,106.02 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.58 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alelo, Asinta, Axis Bank Ltd., Edenred SE, Francisco Partners Management L.P., PayPal Holdings Inc., Sodexo SA, SWILE, Up group, VR Beneficios, and Zeta Services Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market



Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 08: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 09: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 10: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 11: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Chart on Brazil : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 13: Data Table on Brazil : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 14: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 17: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 22: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 23: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 24: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 25: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 27: Chart on Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Chart on Meal vouchers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Meal vouchers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Employee benefits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Employee benefits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 36: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 40: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alelo

Exhibit 43: Alelo - Overview



Exhibit 44: Alelo - Product / Service



Exhibit 45: Alelo - Key offerings

10.4 Asinta

Exhibit 46: Asinta - Overview



Exhibit 47: Asinta - Product / Service



Exhibit 48: Asinta - Key offerings

10.5 Axis Bank Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Axis Bank Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Axis Bank Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Axis Bank Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Axis Bank Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Edenred SE

Exhibit 53: Edenred SE - Overview



Exhibit 54: Edenred SE - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Edenred SE - Key news



Exhibit 56: Edenred SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Edenred SE - Segment focus

10.7 Francisco Partners Management L.P.

Exhibit 58: Francisco Partners Management L.P. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Francisco Partners Management L.P. - Product / Service



Exhibit 60: Francisco Partners Management L.P. - Key offerings

10.8 PayPal Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 61: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 63: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Sodexo SA

Exhibit 64: Sodexo SA - Overview



Exhibit 65: Sodexo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Sodexo SA - Key news



Exhibit 67: Sodexo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Sodexo SA - Segment focus

10.10 SWILE

Exhibit 69: SWILE - Overview



Exhibit 70: SWILE - Product / Service



Exhibit 71: SWILE - Key offerings

10.11 Up group

Exhibit 72: Up group - Overview



Exhibit 73: Up group - Product / Service



Exhibit 74: Up group - Key offerings

10.12 VR Beneficios

Exhibit 75: VR Beneficios - Overview



Exhibit 76: VR Beneficios - Product / Service



Exhibit 77: VR Beneficios - Key offerings

10.13 Zeta Services Inc.

Exhibit 78: Zeta Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Zeta Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: Zeta Services Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 81: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 82: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio