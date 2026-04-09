MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION GIFT FROM PHILANTHROPIST MACKENZIE SCOTT THAT WILL HELP STRENGTHEN THE MEALS ON WHEELS NETWORK

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott recently donated $70 million to Meals on Wheels America, reflecting a powerful level of trust in the organization's mission, leadership and ability to create lasting impact through its nationwide network of local providers.

Meals on Wheels sets the gold standard as an evidence-based, public-private partnership that effectively addresses the issues of senior hunger and isolation.

Nearly 14 million older adults worry about having enough to eat, and 56% report feeling lonely.

This investment will help strengthen the capacity of the Meals on Wheels network so providers can reach more seniors, more efficiently and sustainably over time.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels America announced today an extraordinary $70 million unrestricted donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This transformational act of generosity and trust is a powerful vote of confidence in the organization's mission, its leadership and its ability to create lasting impact for seniors and communities throughout the nationwide Meals on Wheels network.

This is particularly important at a time when nearly 14 million seniors worry about having enough food and 56% feel lonely, a declared national epidemic, negatively impacting their health and well-being. One in three local Meals on Wheels providers has a waitlist, with seniors waiting an average of four months for meals and the critical social connection that comes with them. Federal funding has not kept pace with the growing need, leaving a widening gap that even generous philanthropy simply cannot fill. Addressing known infrastructure gaps alone could yield 152 million additional meals served and a 14% increase in seniors served, reaching 1.1 million seniors annually.

Meals on Wheels America is taking a thoughtful approach to stewarding this investment, focusing on opportunities that can strengthen the network's capacity over time. This includes exploring ways to enhance and leverage the systems, resources and collaborative capabilities that help local providers operate more effectively together.

As part of this work, Meals on Wheels America is examining the operational barriers that limit how many seniors local providers are able to serve. One of the most significant challenges is infrastructure. In fact, nearly every provider – 98% – reports facing infrastructure needs within the next three years that will directly influence how many older adults they are able to reach. These insights help inform the next phase of the organization's work to strengthen the Meals on Wheels network and expand its ability to serve more seniors.

"We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary act of generosity and trust that will help us move closer to a world where every senior who needs Meals on Wheels gets it," said Ellie Hollander, president and chief executive officer at Meals on Wheels America. "This investment will help accelerate our strategic plan and strengthen the capacity of local providers so more seniors can access the meals and social connection they need to live nourished, independent lives."

Meals on Wheels America serves as an impact multiplier, raising national resources, lowering local costs and delivering tools and services that allow providers to focus on what they do best: serving more older adults with dignity and care. By stewarding resources collectively, Meals on Wheels America can deploy capital strategically across the network – aligning investments, finding efficiencies and unlocking greater value than any single organization could achieve alone.

"This extraordinary investment reflects what is possible when philanthropy backs a proven nationwide network serving seniors in communities across the country," said Kristine Templin, chief development and marketing officer at Meals on Wheels America. "Through Meals on Wheels America, funders can achieve national scale while strengthening the local providers seniors rely on every day. This gift will help expand the network's capacity so more seniors can receive the meals, connection and care they need — and we hope it inspires others to join us in helping End the Wait™."

The Meals on Wheels network is ready to serve more seniors, but the needs of the aging population are growing rapidly, and infrastructure and resources have not kept pace. This investment helps strengthen the network and expand its capacity. However, as a public-private partnership, it will take continued partnership from donors, foundations, corporations and everyday supporters – as well as adequate and sustained federal funding – to ensure that every senior who needs Meals on Wheels can receive it. Doing so saves lives and taxpayer dollars.

For more information about Meals on Wheels America and the network of local providers around the country, please visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting approximately 5,000 community-based providers across the country dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. Through public awareness, funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers local providers to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. At a time when demand for Meals on Wheels services is growing, and many seniors are left waiting, Meals on Wheels America is dedicated to helping End the Wait™ and ensuring every senior who needs Meals on Wheels gets it. For more information, or to locate a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org. You can also find Meals on Wheels America on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok and X.

SOURCE Meals on Wheels America