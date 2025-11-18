MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA CALLS FOR DONATIONS THIS GIVING TUESDAY AND ALL GIVING SEASON LONG TO ENSURE NO SENIOR IS LEFT HUNGRY AND ALONE DURING THE HOLIDAYS

A new campaign highlighting the silence too many seniors are forced to endure – during the holiday season and beyond – illustrates why donations are so important, particularly in the current environment

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of older adults, the holidays bring more silence than celebration – especially when a government shutdown and uncertain funding threaten lifelines they rely on. One in two seniors living alone can't afford basic needs, forcing impossible choices between paying for food or heating their homes. Inclement winter weather further isolates homebound seniors, increasing both loneliness and the risk of malnutrition. That's why Meals on Wheels America is asking the nation to remember our most vulnerable seniors on Giving Tuesday and throughout the season of giving. A new campaign encourages donations that will help ensure older adults receive the nutritious meals and moments of connection they deserve.

In Meals on Wheels America’s newly released video, a homebound senior is shown waiting in silence – not only for meals, but for moments of human connection. The video underscores a harsh reality: far too many older adults are being left behind while Congress and the administration delay critical funding increases needed to sustain Meals on Wheels providers across the country.

The campaign features a video that puts a fine point on how the holidays often intensify the loneliness many older adults feel year-round, turning what should be a joyful season into a painful reminder of isolation. Inspired by the holiday classic, "Silent Night," the video showcases how many homebound seniors experience not only silent nights, but silent weeks, months and even years. For some, their only moments of connection come from Meals on Wheels volunteers because, though Meals on Wheels is best known for delivering nutritious meals, that opens the door to a friendly visit, a health and safety check and social connection. This is especially prudent as this year's holiday season comes at a time when nearly 13 million seniors worry about having enough to eat and 56% report feeling lonely. Everyone can help by donating to Meals on Wheels America this Giving Tuesday, throughout this year's giving season and year-round. Together – through reliable and increased federal funding, donations and volunteer support – we can help Meals on Wheels providers ensure seniors experience true holiday joy, connection and companionship. And, donations received before 11:59 p.m. this Giving Tuesday, December 2, will be doubled with a $100,000 match from Consumer Cellular.

"We're so grateful to Consumer Cellular for once again stepping up as our Giving Tuesday matching partner, especially when only 1% of philanthropic dollars support senior causes," said Kristine Templin, chief development and marketing officer at Meals on Wheels America. "Their continued partnership helps double the impact of every gift, fueling our mission to ensure no senior is left waiting for the nutritious meals and meaningful connection they deserve. As federal funding continues to fall short, this Giving Tuesday we're calling on policymakers, partners and the public to join us in prioritizing our nation's seniors by donating, volunteering and advocating so no senior goes hungry or feels forgotten."

The Meals on Wheels network has the solution to end senior hunger and isolation, but one in three Meals on Wheels providers has a waitlist, with an average wait time of four months – meaning many older adults could be waiting until next year for a warm meal and human connection because local providers don't have the resources needed to serve them.

Meals on Wheels providers urgently need stronger federal support – and this Giving Tuesday, Meals on Wheels America is seeking donations to bolster national advocacy and resources. The recent historic government shutdown only exacerbated the challenges local providers are grappling with. Though the shutdown has ended, many local providers operate on razor thin margins and will experience delays in receiving reimbursements for services delivered during the shutdown. Meals on Wheels America is urging Congress to pass an emergency supplemental funding package for senior nutrition programs to address the immediate gap caused by the shutdown and ongoing funding shortfalls, as well as increase annual funding for the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program to at least $1.605 billion to meet rising costs and the needs of the growing senior population.

This Giving Tuesday and beyond, don't overlook Meals on Wheels and the seniors they serve. Sustained support – not just one-time donations or seasonal volunteering – is essential to keep programs running year-round. Help #EndTheWait at mealsonwheelsamerica.org/Silentnight.

