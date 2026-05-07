Meals on Wheels America Leads National Advocacy Effort in Washington, D.C., to Increase Federal Funding for Senior Nutrition Programs

In Honor of Older Americans Month, National Organization Coordinated Advocacy Day with Local Providers Focused on Urging Congress to Increase Investment in the Older Americans Act

Key Facts:

Meals on Wheels America welcomed 27 local providers from 20 states in Washington, D.C., during Older Americans Month for an organized national advocacy effort to urge Congress to increase federal funding for senior nutrition programs.

Meals on Wheels America is calling for $2.285 billion in Older Americans Act (OAA) Nutrition Program funding for fiscal year 2027 – a significant increase from current levels.

The Meals on Wheels network delivers 244 million meals annually to 2.6 million older adults, addressing food insecurity, malnutrition and social isolation. Due to insufficient funding, it is estimated that an additional 2.5 million low-income, food insecure seniors are currently left without the nutritious meals and vital safety checks they need to remain healthy and independent at home.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels America, the leadership organization supporting the approximately 5,000 community-based providers dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation, welcomed 34 leaders from local providers across the country to Capitol Hill this week during Older Americans Month (May). The national organization and these local leaders met with congressional offices as part of a national advocacy effort pushing for increased funding for senior nutrition programs to support the millions of older adults who need Meals on Wheels to remain healthy and independent in their homes and communities.

Meals on Wheels America's newly released “The Time Is Now: Meals on Wheels Funding Crisis Explained” video illustrates the dire need for increased federal funding for senior nutrition programs. Speed Speed

Meals on Wheels America and the Meals on Wheels network are calling on Congress to increase funding for the Older Americans Act (OAA) Nutrition Program to $2.285 billion during the fiscal year 2027 appropriations process to address the growing crises of senior food insecurity, malnutrition and social isolation. Participants in this Advocacy Day urged lawmakers to strengthen support for Older Americans Act senior nutrition programs, which help deliver 244 million meals annually to 2.6 million older adults nationwide. These programs are critical to helping seniors remain healthy, independent and connected in their communities, but current funding levels leave millions of seniors in need, hungry and alone.

Representatives from 27 local Meals on Wheels providers from 20 states communicated that the Meals on Wheels network stands ready to do more, but federal funding – which eight in 10 providers rely on and for six in 10 providers represents half or more of their budget – has not kept pace with rising costs or growing need among seniors. Because of this, one in three providers has a waitlist for home-delivered meals, underscoring the urgent need for an increased federal investment. A new video from Meals on Wheels America helps explain the trends in unmet need over the last 25 years and emphasizes that seniors are waiting for Congress to act.

"Meals on Wheels providers and their volunteers are on the front lines every day, working tirelessly to meet the growing needs of older adults in their communities," said Ellie Hollander, president and chief executive officer of Meals on Wheels America. "The message of our dedicated advocacy efforts is clear – the time is now to increase funding for Meals on Wheels. Federal funding establishes a baseline of support, and it's crucial for Congress to invest properly in the Older Americans Act to create the foundation the network needs to then go and multiply impact."

As a proven public-private partnership, the Meals on Wheels network relies heavily on federal funding, primarily through the Older Americans Act, alongside community support, a volunteer workforce and private partnerships. Meals on Wheels providers serve not only nutritious meals but also critical social connection and safety checks that help older adults remain in their homes with dignity, where they want to be. Increased investment is essential to keep pace with growing demand and rising operational costs, ensuring providers are able to help every senior who needs their services.

To learn more and take action, visit MealsOnWheelsAmerica.org/increasefunding.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting approximately 5,000 community-based providers across the country dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. Through public awareness, funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers local providers to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. At a time when demand for Meals on Wheels services is growing, and many seniors are left waiting, Meals on Wheels America is dedicated to helping End the Wait® and ensuring every senior who needs Meals on Wheels gets it. For more information, or to locate a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org. You can also find Meals on Wheels America on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok and X.

SOURCE Meals on Wheels America