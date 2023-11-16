Meaningful AI for Independent Insurance Agencies

HawkSoft and LeO announce API integration to bring AI-assisted insight to the Independent Agent channel

CANBY, Ore., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, insurance agency platform HawkSoft and AI-powered insurtech LeO announce the integration of their products via HawkSoft's Partner API. LeO uses AI to guide independent insurance agents towards better prospect opportunities. In place of manually combing through leads in the hope of finding a good fit for your agency, LeO analyzes millions of data points to generate prospects lists that fit the profile of clients your agency is successful at serving. When combined with the wealth of client and policy data within an agency's HawkSoft Insurance Platform, LeO can generate prospect lists of top customers, cross-selling and win-back opportunities, and track upcoming renewals.

With HawkSoft integration, LeO users can run data analytics on their Book of Business to pinpoint key trends and illuminate insights that might have escaped the naked eye. LeO can also be leveraged as a search engine to identify businesses in an area that fit a risk profile that an agency is hoping to market towards.

"The HawkSoft LeO partnership will provide HawkSoft customers with unprecedented access to prospect data, enabling them to win business faster. LeO's groundbreaking capability to match an agency's Book of Business with prospects set a new industry standard," said Scott Angell, Senior Vice-president at LeO. Scott continued, "We are thrilled to join forces with the HawkSoft team and bring value to their dedicated customer base."

"We appear to be on the cusp of breakthrough AI innovation in the insurance world," observes Rushang Shah, CMO of HawkSoft. "HawkSoft advocates for innovations that enhance and enable deeper personal relationships between people, not those that aim to replace personal relationships. LeO is skipping past the hype stage to immediately tackle AI-assisted workflows that help producers improve the quality, quantity, and pace of building relationships with prospects."

API integration between LeO and HawkSoft is available today to all mutual customers. Agencies that use LeO to power their prospecting, and HawkSoft to manage their agency data, can enable the integration in HawkSoft's Marketplace. To learn more about how LeO integrates with HawkSoft, click here: https://www.hawksoft.com/about/partners/leo.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

About LeO

LeO is the insurance industry's first AI producer tool. LeO was created to enhance the accuracy and speed at which producers can improve their prospecting abilities. Unlike other lead generation platforms, LeO is insurance centric. LeO is the only company that matches your current customer base with 40 million businesses, creating a prospect list that aligns with your top customers. LeO's integration with popular CRMs allows for seamless workflows with no data input required from agents.

