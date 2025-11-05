Mears Machine Corporation Announces Breakthrough in Large-Scale Powder Bed Laser Manufacturing

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mears Machine Corporation has achieved a global breakthrough: the capability to additively manufacture the largest single-piece, non-welded powder bed laser components in the world. Further details of the solution will be released in the coming months.

"This milestone unlocks a new era in large-format metal additive manufacturing," said James Lloyd, CEO of Mears Machine Corporation. "We can now deliver components with dramatically shorter lead times, reduced cost, no weld seams, and performance characteristics that often exceed traditional fabrication. We expect this to be transformational across Defense, Armaments, Nuclear, Space, Industrial Chemical Processing, and Oil & Gas markets. The forecast growth ahead is substantial as we begin engagements with select strategic customers."

About Mears Machine:

Founded in 1966, Mears Machine Corporation is based west of Indianapolis, Indiana in Avon and has over 100 CNC machining centers, 250 pieces of manufacturing equipment, 100 employees and 4 state of the art Velo3D Sapphire XC large platform Laser Powder Bed Printers. Current revenue is approaching $50m.

The ISO9001/AS 9100D/NADCAP/ITAR company manufactures components for Gas Turbines, Defense, Missile Defense, Rocket Launch, Orbital vehicles and Advanced Propulsion Solutions. Manufacturing capabilities enable production of components from 1mm/0.040" to 2m/80" in diameter and include critical rotating components, casings and structures, precision components, large additive hardware and complex fabrications.

SOURCE Mears Machine Corporation