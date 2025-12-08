Mears Machine Delivers 1st Haynes 282 Additive Hardware for New Propulsion System

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mears Machine Corporation (Indianapolis, Indiana) celebrates delivering a complete set of aerospace gas turbine hardware to a new customer.

Mears Machine Team
The hardware includes two Haynes 282 components printed on the company's newly acquired Velo3D Sapphire XC machine, as well as Inco 718 printed hardware and other precision machined components manufactured by Mears Machine and other companies. The additive hardware went through a specialist combined Hot Isostatic Press (HIP) and Heat Treatment cycle to enable improved properties for high-speed rotating hardware, together with specialist polishing techniques to improved performance.

Many of the machined components required micron-level tolerances and were subsequently balanced to exceptionally stringent aerospace specifications—further underscoring Mears Machine's commitment to precision and technical excellence.

"Our team is incredibly proud of this achievement," said James Lloyd, CEO of Mears Machine Corporation. "This is a significant milestone for Mears Machine and our customer. The product is a fantastic feat of engineering, which has been realized by our world-class equipment and skilled employees. We wish our customer success with their testing and are excited by the growth prospects which appear to significantly exceed our existing print capacity. We also greatly appreciate the support of Velo3D, who since the purchase of our Haynes 282 machine back in April have provided fantastic support for both the machine and this product. "

About Mears Machine Corporation:
Founded in 1966, Mears Machine Corporation is based west of Indianapolis, Indiana in Avon and has over 100 machining centers, 100 employees and 4 state-of-the-art Velo3D Sapphire XC large platform Laser Powder Bed Printers. Current turnover is approaching $50m.

The company manufactures components for Gas Turbines, Defense, Missile Defense, Rocket Launch, Orbital vehicles and Advanced Propulsion Solutions. Manufacturing capabilities enable production of components from 1mm/0.040" to turn components up to 80"/2m and mill components up to 5m/200" in length and include critical rotating components, casings and structures, precision components, large additive hardware and complex fabrications. As a result of newly generated IP, the company is able to produce powder based additive hardware that can exceed the dimensions of the build chamber within which it is printed. 

