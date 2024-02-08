Measured Analytics and Insurance Partners with KnowBe4 to Enhance Cybersecurity Training and Insurance Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance (Measured), the AI-powered cyber insurance provider of small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), today announced a strategic partnership with KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest integrated security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. This collaboration aims to combine Measured's expertise in cyber risk management with KnowBe4's renowned security training programs to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for Measured's customers.

Over 80% of cyber incidents originate from a human error or compromise. An important indicator of cybersecurity culture is the resilience of the human firewall. Measured's cyber insurance customers will gain access to KnowBe4's products at discounted rates and benefit from enhanced awareness and preparedness against cyber threats, thereby reducing their risk profile. In addition, KnowBe4 customers that demonstrate strong human risk practices will become eligible for premium discounts for Measured's cyber insurance policies. A company's security is significantly bolstered by employees who are educated and vigilant against phishing threats.

"Our collaboration with KnowBe4 marks a new phase in cyber risk management for our joint customers," said Jack Vines III, CEO of Measured. "By tapping into KnowBe4's exceptional training resources, we are not only insuring our clients against cyber threats, but also actively empowering them to better understand and mitigate these risks. This is about transforming the way companies perceive and manage cyber threats – with knowledge and preparation."

Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4, shared, "We are pleased to partner with Measured, given their expertise in innovative cyber insurance solutions for SMEs. This partnership aligns with our mission to help employees make better security decisions, helping organizations prepare against a cyberattack. Given Measured's AI-powered approach to cyber insurance serving SMEs and our expertise in security training, we are setting a new standard in proactive cyber risk management."

About Measured Analytics and Insurance

At Measured, we provide more than cyber insurance, we light the path to confidence and security in cyber realms. We offer practical answers and innovative cyber insurance solutions for businesses seeking to manage enterprise cyber risks. Our aim is to make our customers fluent and confident in integrating financial risk mitigation and cyber risk management into enterprise risk management.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

For more information, visit http://www.knowbe4.com.

