Measured Analytics and Insurance Today Announced Its Latest White Paper, "How Generative AI Will Transform Cyber Insurance in the Next 24 Months"

SALT LAKE CITY , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance (Measured AI), the AI-powered cyber insurance provider to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), today announced the release of its leading-edge white paper, "How Generative AI Will Transform Cyber Insurance in the Next 24 Months."

Generative AI's Impact on Cyber Insurance across underwriting guidelines, risk modeling, insured safety, and claims processing. Created by Measured Analytics and Insurance (Measured AI). Visit Measured AI at www.measuredinsurance.com or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/measured-ai/
Measured AI's research highlights the power of Generative AI to revolutionize cyber insurance, benefiting insurers, brokers, and customers. The paper delves into innovative applications in underwriting, risk assessment, and claims processing that will improve cybersecurity, reduce risk, and increase customer satisfaction.

Jack Vines III, Measured AI's CEO, stated, "Generative AI will provide dramatic and transformative change in how the insurance industry assesses risk, underwrites policies, and improves coverage for brokers and customers. Measured AI uniquely understands the extensive benefits and inherent risks of AI and is responsibly driving true value for our partners and customers."

"Generative AI is poised to reshape the cyber insurance industry, making it more efficient, responsive, and customer-centric," remarked Dr. Padmanabh Dabke, Chief Product Officer of Measured. "Insurance companies must quickly adopt this innovative technology to drive growth and efficiencies, or risk being left behind."

Click here to download the white paper and to discover the impacts of Generative AI in cyber insurance.

Click here to see Measured's previous white paper, "Cybersecurity in the Cloud Era: Financial and Operational Impacts Decoded, a Guide for CISOs and CFOs."

About Measured Analytics and Insurance (Measured AI):

At Measured AI, we provide more than cyber insurance, we light the path to confidence and security in cyber realms.  We offer practical answers and innovative cyber insurance solutions for businesses seeking to manage enterprise cyber risks. Whether it's cybercrime, business interruption, or other malicious activity perpetrated by bad actors, the threats and the financial costs are real and complex. Our aim is to make our customers fluent and confident in integrating financial risk mitigation and cyber risk management into enterprise risk management.

Companies want confidence, quantified.
Diligence, quantified.
Trust, quantified.
That is Measured AI.

"Cybersecurity in the Cloud Era: Financial and Operational Impacts Decoded," Measured Analytics and Insurance's New White Paper Empowers CISOs and CFOs with New Insights

Measured Analytics and Insurance, the AI-powered cyber insurance provider to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), today introduced its latest white...
Measured Analytics and Insurance Unveils CyberGuard 2023, Its Cutting-Edge AI-Driven Cyber Insurance Product for Robust Protection of Small and Midsize Enterprises (SMEs)

Measured Analytics and Insurance ("Measured"), a leading U.S.-based cyber insurance MGA, today announced the launch of its latest groundbreaking...
