MeasureOne's Private Student Loan Report Shows That Positive Trends Continue in the Private Student Loan Market: 98% of Students and Families Successfully Managing Payments

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureOne, a leading provider of data and analytics serving the $1.59 trillion-dollar student loan market, today released the 12th edition of its Private Student Loan Report. The latest report again affirms that students and families continue to responsibly use private student loans to cover college costs. In fact, 98% of families are successfully managing payments and less than 2% default, annually.

Private student loans, which are fully underwritten to assess creditworthiness and ability to repay, make up approximately 7.7% of total student loans outstanding as of Q1 2019. The remaining 92.3% of the $1.59 trillion in student loans are federal loans owned and managed by the Department of Education.

The MeasureOne Private Student Loan Report reflects data as of end-Q1 2019 for private student loans and does not include federal student loan data. As of the end of Q1 2019, the report found:

Private student loan originations in AYTD 2018/19 (Q3 2018 to Q1 2019 only) was $8.35 billion , up 11.96% year-over-year.

, up 11.96% year-over-year. Early-stage delinquency (30 to 89 days past due) rate was 2.48% of loan balances in repayment; the late-stage delinquency (90+ days past due) rate was 1.50%.

Annualized defaults were 1.84% of loan balances in repayment. Loans in forbearance were 2.18%.

The total outstanding balance for private student loans represented in the MeasureOne Report was $66.07 billion (including in-school loans but excluding consolidation, refinance and parent loans).

(including in-school loans but excluding consolidation, refinance and parent loans). Undergraduate loans accounted for 89.45% and graduate loans 10.55% of loans originated in AYTD 2018/19.

"Our bi-annual report shows that students and families continue to use private student loans responsibly to cover the costs of college," said Dan Feshbach, CEO for MeasureOne. "That's particularly encouraging given recent media interest in the student debt issue. What's often lost in the headlines is that private student loans are being managed successfully. In fact, private student loan portfolios are near historic lows for delinquencies and defaults."

This bi-annual report includes continuous contributions from the MeasureOne Private Student Loan Consortium, a data cooperative of the six largest student loan lenders and holders: Citizens Bank, N.A., Discover Bank, Navient, PNC Bank, N.A., Sallie Mae Bank and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

In addition to the original six largest student lenders, the Q1 2019 report includes the following thirteen contributors: College Ave Student Loans, Navy Federal Credit Union and 11 members from the Education Finance Council. In total, these 19 data contributors represent 63.35% of the private student loans outstanding in the U.S.

