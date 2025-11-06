MeasureUp Leads the Transformation of Asia's $30 B Certification Market and Challenges the Brain-Dump Culture

The company received two prestigious awards — the Excellence in Professional Upskilling Award in Asia and, together with ATA Testing (Thailand), the Excellence in Cross-Border EdTech Collaboration Award — honoring its contribution to advancing professional learning and collaborative innovation across the region.

HONG KONG and MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the A-ATP 2025 Conference in Hong Kong, MeasureUp was recognized for its leadership in transforming how Asia prepares for certification — and for addressing one of the region's biggest challenges: the growing brain-dump culture that threatens the value of a certification market worth more than $30 billion across Asia.

MeasureUp Leads the Transformation of Asia’s $30 B Certification Market

Across the region, millions of professionals pursue certifications in Cloud, AI, Cybersecurity, and Data. Yet too many rely on brain-dump methods — memorizing leaked questions instead of mastering real skills. This approach undermines learning outcomes and risks diminishing the long-term credibility of certifications for both individuals and employers.

MeasureUp is leading the change. Through its AI-powered certification preparation platform, the company delivers practice tests that simulate real exam environments, provide intelligent feedback, and build measurable competence. Working in partnership with ATA Testing (Thailand) and regional institutions, MeasureUp is helping Asia move beyond memorization to mastery — fostering confidence, control, and job-ready talent.

Early implementations in Thai universities have already shown significant improvements in learner engagement, certification success, and long-term retention. Building on these results, MeasureUp and ATA Testing are now collaborating with governments, universities, and employers to expand this model across Southeast Asia.

"This recognition is more than an award; it's proof that purpose-driven EdTech can help Asia realize the full potential of its certification market," said Sam Brocal, CEO of MeasureUp. "By replacing memorization with mastery, we're unlocking real value for learners, institutions, and the economy."

Alex Tong, Vice President of Business Development at ATA Online, added: "Partnering with MeasureUp allows us to redefine certification in our region — equipping learners with the skills, confidence, and standards needed to thrive in Asia's digital economy."

During the conference, Sam Brocal presented "Transforming Test Prep in Asia: From Brain-Dump to Confidence and Control," highlighting the economic and educational opportunity that comes from replacing rote memorization with meaningful, skill-based learning.

"The future of certification prep isn't about brain-dump culture," Brocal said. "It's about mastery, confidence, and measurable impact — and we're proud to lead that transformation with our partners across Asia."

About MeasureUp

MeasureUp is a global EdTech company that helps professionals worldwide build real knowledge, gain confidence, and achieve certification success through meaningful learning. Its AI-powered platform delivers realistic exam simulations, detailed feedback, and adaptive learning paths that turn preparation into true skill mastery.

With partnerships that include Microsoft, Pearson, Fujitsu, Accenture, and ServiceNow, MeasureUp supports millions of learners each year. Independent studies show that candidates who train with MeasureUp are 85% more likely to pass their exams and retain knowledge three times longer than those using traditional study methods.

By transforming exam preparation into measurable competence, MeasureUp is helping strengthen the value of certifications across Asia's $30 billion professional learning market — redefining how professionals learn, prepare, and grow in the digital era.

