DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Measuring Digital Health Maturity: Review of the Top 10 Pharma Activity (2014-2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Takeaways

Partnerships

Commercial partnerships account for 73% of all digital health related partnership activity, with Sanofi emerging as the only organisation to have more research partnerships than commercial.

Digital health related partnership activity across the board has increased almost 5 fold since 2014

Novartis has the most digital health partnerships publicly announced since 2014

Investments and Acquisitions

Digital Health investments represented 12.7% of overall pharma investments.

Repeat investments are a common occurrence across top 10 Pharma.

Acquisitions in digital health accounted for 2.8% of overall pharma acquisitions.

Only 2 of the 10 have made acquisitions in digital health (Roche and Merck)

The top 10 pharma companies have contributed to 114 investments and 8 acquisitions within digital health companies.

2 of the top 10 have made no investments or acquisitions (Abbvie and Abbott).

The top 10 pharma companies have contributed to a cumulative investment of $4B into digital health companies

Leadership Change to improve the adoption of digital

Only 5 of the top 10 pharma companies have appointed a Chief Digital Officer, with 4 of these 5 having been hired from the consumer and retail world

Pharmaceutical companies are beginning to explore the true value and potential of technology, but as an industry, it is difficult to ascertain to what extent these companies are actually engaging with digital to drive change. The purpose of this report is to measure the digital maturity of the Top 10 (by revenue) pharmaceutical companies.

The publisher assessed digital maturity within four general areas; Partnerships, Investments, Acquisitions, and hiring initiatives.

Countries Covered:

UK

USA

Italy

UK

Germany

China

Australia

Japan

Canada

France

Netherlands

Key Topics Covered:



SECTION 1

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Executive Summary

SECTION 2

Mapping Top 10 Pharma Digital Health Activity ( Jan 2014 - Aug 2019 )

- ) Investments and Acquisitions



Clinical and Digital themes of activity



Partnerships



New hires

SECTION 3

Appendix: Definitions

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Abbvie

Akili

Almirall

Applied VR

Bayer

Bigfoot

BMS

Bupa

Clover health

GlucoMe

GSK

GuideWell

Health Beacon

IBM

Imperial College Health Partners

J&J

Livongo

Merck

MySugr

Noona

Novartis

NovoAir

OneDrop

Owlstone

Partners Healthcare

Pfizer

Philips

Plug and Play

Roche

Sanofi

Voluntis

Wellthy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgwqg2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

