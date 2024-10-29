MeatWorks Launches Free 2-Day Nationwide Shipping of USDA Prime Steaks

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MeatWorks, a premier provider of USDA Prime steaks and high-quality meats, is thrilled to announce the launch of nationwide shipping. Starting immediately, customers across the 48 contiguous United States can now enjoy premium MeatWorks products delivered straight to their doorstep—with free shipping on every order.

"At MeatWorks, we've always believed in making premium-quality meats more accessible to everyone," said Brock Furlong, CEO at MeatWorks. "With our new expansion to nationwide shipping, we're excited to offer our USDA Prime steaks at wholesale prices, delivered to your door frozen and ready to enjoy, no matter where you are in the country."

Nationwide Shipping Details

Free Shipping : Shipping is always free on every order.

: Shipping is always free on every order. Order Processing : Orders are processed weekly on Wednesdays. Orders must be placed by 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesdays to ensure next-day shipment.

: Orders are processed weekly on Wednesdays. Orders must be placed by to ensure next-day shipment. Delivery Timeline : All orders are shipped with 2-day shipping. Customers can expect their delivery by the end of the day on Friday after their Wednesday ship date. Orders might arrive on Saturday or Sunday for those who live in areas allowing weekend deliveries.

: All orders are shipped with 2-day shipping. Customers can expect their delivery by the end of the day on Friday after their Wednesday ship date. Orders might arrive on Saturday or Sunday for those who live in areas allowing weekend deliveries. Tracking Information: Customers will receive a tracking number the evening their order ships or by the following morning to stay updated on their delivery.

Quality You Can Taste, Sustainability You Can Feel Good About

Every MeatWorks product is carefully packaged to preserve its top-tier quality. Individually sealed in air-tight, flash-frozen packaging, each cut of meat is aged 28 days to perfection, locking in the fresh flavor that discerning customers have come to expect from MeatWorks. Flash freezing ensures each steak retains moisture, texture, and superior taste.

In keeping with the company's commitment to sustainability, MeatWorks ships every order in eco-friendly, recyclable boxes. These boxes include curbside recyclable liners made of paper and vegetable starch, with dry ice calibrated explicitly for the shipping route and weather conditions to ensure your order arrives frozen and in perfect condition.

Where MeatWorks Ships

MeatWorks now delivers across all 48 contiguous states, making high-quality meats more accessible. From East Coast to West Coast, MeatWorks ensures everyone can enjoy the unbeatable taste and value of USDA Prime steaks delivered straight to their homes.

About MEATWORKS

MeatWorks is dedicated to providing customers with top-quality meats at unbeatable wholesale prices. Sourcing only the finest USDA Prime steaks, the company prides itself on offering exceptional products and services and is committed to sustainability and customer satisfaction. For more information or to place an order, visit www.MeatWorks.com.

