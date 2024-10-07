MEAUXMENTUM STRATEGIES & INVESTMENTS, LLC ANNOUNCES CHICKEN SALAD CHICK GRAND OPENING

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading restaurant development and shared services management company, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its popular fast-casual brand, Chicken Salad Chick, with a second Oklahoma location. The new restaurant is in the Quail Springs Mall area of Oklahoma City and celebrated its grand opening on October 1st, 2024.

The Quail Springs location is the latest addition to the brand's broader strategy to expand its footprint across Oklahoma, Texas, and beyond, catering to an increasing demand for fast-casual, health-conscious dining options.

"We are excited about the growth opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick," said Troy Morrison. "The brand perfectly fits our team as it aligns with our values. The food and culture will undoubtedly complement our portfolio of restaurants. Chicken Salad Chick's corporate team and its franchisees have been so welcoming and supportive – with great core values in operations and customer service on top of its quality menu offerings."

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest.

About Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI) is the shared services company of franchisee groups North Texas Bells, LLC, North Texas Wings, LLC, Memphis Wings Operations, LLC, Southern Wings Enterprises, LLC, Oklahoma Chicks Management, LLC, and Austin Chicks Management, LLC. MSI was founded and is committed to its mission statement, "Consistently Best on Block." The company has grown to over 100 locations across six states.

