Mecademic Launches the Smallest, High Precision SCARA on the Market

News provided by

Mecademic Industrial Robotics

24 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

MONTREAL and DETROIT, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mecademic Robotics is pleased to announce the launch of the Early Access Program for its micro-SCARA robotic innovation. This unique micro-SCARA robot provides high throughput and repeatability while optimizing space and mount flexibility.

"Our compact SCARA robot packs a big punch and continues our focus on achieving big automation leaps within the smallest possible footprint," shared Jonathan Coulombe, CEO, Mecademic Inc. He explains, "This expansion of our product line was in direct response to customers asking us for a SCARA to complement our six-axis robotic arm. We are pleased to deliver on that promise with a product that is smaller and over 50% lighter than the closest comparable SCARA."

Building on the success and design principles of its Meca500 six-axis robotic arm, this latest innovation is the smallest SCARA robot in its category. Offering high precision and space optimization, it is ideal for small component design and manufacturing applications in electronics, optics, medical device and many other industries.

As part of the Mecademic Early Access Program, select distributors, machine builders and customers are now actively building and testing applications.

Shane Waskey, President, Mechatronic Solutions confirms, "We were one of Mecademic's first participants in its Early Access Program for this micro-SCARA innovation. We believe its compact size and high precision fills a gap in the automation market for applications and industries that are challenged by small parts and complex processes. With the trend towards miniaturization across many industries, we see strong demand for this solution."

At Automate, visitors can see this micro-SCARA in action at Booth 1318 (alongside systems such as the Asyril flexible feeding system with EYE+ and its Asycube 80).

For more information or to place your pre-order, contact us directly at [email protected].

About Mecademic

Mecademic is an award-winning robotics designer and manufacturer based in Montreal, Canada. We make the world's smallest, most precise, and easy-to-use industrial robotic arms. Our customers have come to rely on us to automate precision tasks and delicate manipulations for the aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, jewelry, and other industries. Learn more about us.

SOURCE Mecademic Industrial Robotics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.