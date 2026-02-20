Mecademic Secures Strategic Funding to Drive Global Expansion

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mecademic Inc., a leader in compact, high-precision industrial robotics, has raised $21 million CAD (approx. $15.3 million USD). This investment was led by Investissement Québec (IQ), with additional participation from Export Development Canada (EDC) and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC).

Strategic Growth and Global Reach

Mecademic Management (L to R): Philippe Beaulieu, CEO; Eric Boutet, VP R&D; Jonathan Coulombe, CTO; Philippe Jacome, COO; David Massé, CFO. (CNW Group/Mecademic Industrial Robotics)

"We are entering a period of rapid growth for automation," said Philippe Beaulieu, CEO of Mecademic. "This funding allows us to expand our product line, strengthen our global presence, and continue leading in micro-automation. We are proud to support the world's most prestigious brands wherever they operate."

The capital will drive product innovation and international scaling, while also funding a new headquarters to meet surging global demand. This expansion follows a period of robust performance, during which Mecademic has consistently outpaced the industry average. The company plans to leverage this momentum by investing heavily in the U.S., European, and Asia-Pacific markets.

Precision Automation for High-Tech Sectors

"Mecademic is a key Quebec-based leader in precision automation," said Bicha Ngo, President and CEO of Investissement Québec. "Our investment supports their international expansion, helps scale production, and strengthens their governance as they enter this next growth phase."

Demand for Mecademic's micro-automation solutions is rising in sectors like electronics, optics, medical devices, and biotechnology. Its ultra-compact robotic arms allow manufacturers and labs to integrate high-speed, precise automation into confined spaces where traditional robots cannot fit.

Strengthened Leadership

Since 2022, Mecademic has transitioned into a growth-focused global organization. Governance has been reinforced with the appointment of Dominique Jodoin as Chairman of the Board and David Massé as CFO, who brings extensive strategic finance experience. The founding team continues to lead core operations:

Jonathan Coulombe (CTO): Technological innovation.

Technological innovation. Éric Boutet (VP R&D): Product development.

Product development. Philippe Jacome (COO): Global operations.

Global operations. Ilian Bonev: Senior robotics advisor.

About Mecademic

Based in Montreal, Canada, Mecademic designs and builds the world's most compact and precise industrial robots. With an open architecture and standard-compliant design, Mecademic's robotic arms enable manufacturers and machine builders to automate complex processes in tight spaces without sacrificing performance or reliability.

SOURCE Mecademic Industrial Robotics