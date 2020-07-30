Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $23 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The mechanical and electromechanical locks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The electromechanical locks segment has high potential in the global market and the segment is expected to add revenue of over $3 billion , 1.7x more than mechanical locks, presenting an absolute growth of around 51%, during the forecast period. A key revenue driving force will be the adoption of electromechanical locks and digital access control solution among households with mechanical locks. This enabler is expected to account for over 15% of the revenue increment in global market. Over 500,000 locks and access control points will be required by coworking and other flexible workspaces by 2022. A key restraint hindering the adoption of higher priced electromechanical locks in emerging countries is the low rate of adaptability, skepticism over cybersecurity, and willingness to update from padlocks and other mechanical locks to electronic locks. In terms of new sales, China is a key market for both mechanical and electromechanical locks, with a rising traction toward electronic locks. The demand for electronic locks is also boosted by the emergence of several vendors in the segment such as Dorlink. As a higher share of consumers are willing to purchase smart locks and adopt digital access control systems, it is necessary for vendors to develop easy to setup and operate mobile application as well as the locking systems, with residential dwelling segment as a focus area. The global locks market is expected to gradually increase by 2022 and reach pre-covid levels from 2023 through 2025. Replacement and retrofit segment accounted for over 65% of revenues of mechanical and electromechanical locks worldwide.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, installation, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 3 key vendors and 25 other vendors

Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market – Segmentation

In 2019, the replacement segment for existing locking and access control systems accounted for 65% of the mechanical and electromechanical locks market share. The demand for replacement doors is higher in renovation and retrofit activities, thereby driving the demand for replacement locks.

The corporate segment is likely to grow at a steady rate from 2023 through 2025, as the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic and corporate offices are back with full capacity, thus boosting investments in new construction of office space as well as renovation and retrofitting in access control systems

The growing demand for dynamic and multi-optional locking and unlocking mechanism is the primary factor, which is fostering the market growth for electromechanical locks. The growing traction of electromechanical systems, including awareness of smart and networked access control systems both in residential and commercial segments, is responsible for the segment growth. In 2019, developed countries offered a high adoption of electromechanical systems.

Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market by Type

Mechanical

Electromechanical

Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market by Installation

Replacement

New Construction

Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market by End-user

Hospitality

Corporates

Retail

Residential

Healthcare

Education

Others

Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market – Dynamics

The emergence of smart homes driving the adoption of smart locks in the global market. As smart home technologies improve along with greater security and privacy, these technologies will provide valuable resources for consumers who are conscious about environmental sustainability and reducing the cost of utility bills. Millennials are strongly willing to adopt smart home technologies, as the number of millennial homeowners is increasing rapidly. Millennials accounted for the largest population adopting smart home appliances at 43%, followed by GenX at 33% and baby boomers at 24%. About 38% of the millennials within the age group of 27–36 years already own smart technology products as of 2019. Among the remaining millennials, 58% are highly interested in smart home technologies.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Construction in the Commercial Sector

Demand for Electronic Access Control from the Hospitality Sector

Wireless Access Control and Locking

High Potential in Emerging Markets

Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market – Geography

APAC and Europe are the leading markets in terms of installation of fenestration solutions in new buildings and demand for doors in renovation and retrofit projects. The demand for doors in new construction projects, especially from the corporate office and hospitality segments, is expected to constitute for almost 34% of the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market. As the major current stock of commercial buildings is energy inefficient, institutions and industries are increasingly adopting eco-friendly or green technologies to reduce the risk of environmental pollution and carbon footprint from buildings.

Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



UAE

Prominent Vendors

ASSA ABLOY

Dormakaba

Allegion

Other Prominent Vendors

GEZE

WSI Industries Inc.

Gretsch-Unitas (G-U)

Hager Group

DOM Security

ISEO

Lawrence Hardware

Dynasty Hardware

Hampton Products International

Tell Manufacturing

Cal-Royal

Godrej Group

Oubao

ABUS

Guangdong Archie Hardware

Deltana Enterprises

Kason Hardware

Rejuvenation

PRIME-LINE Products

Brisant-Secure

Southco

SAFETRON

PERCo

KEYU Intelligence Co (HUNE)

KIWI

Alban Giamoco

