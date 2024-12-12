Mechanized AI Announces Expansion of Executive Team With Appointment of Amy Green as COO

Green is poised to help scale Mechanized AI's revolutionary technology and drive operational excellence as the company enters a phase of rapid growth.

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanized AI , a pioneer in the enterprise AI and application modernization space, proudly announces the designation of Amy Green as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over 15 years of industry experience, Green brings a wealth of expertise in operations, professional services and technology product marketing to the trailblazing enterprise AI and application transformation startup. Her appointment underscores Mechanized AI's commitment to combining groundbreaking technology with top-tier leadership to maintain its competitive edge in the marketplace.

Based in Dallas, Green joins the team with an extensive background in operational management and strategic execution at Deloitte Consulting, where she built and grew the Product Engineering group within their Application Modernization & Innovation practice with Charles Wright , CEO of Mechanized AI. Prior to this, Green served on Deloitte's Global Strategy & Innovation team, where she advised teams across the global network on bringing technology products to market and driving scalable growth.

"Amy will be a crucial asset in building a client-centric business as we position Mechanized AI for sustainable growth." Post this

A former Executive Search Consultant with Russell Reynolds Associates, Green has advised Fortune 100 clients on complex leadership challenges and recruited top executives to lead transformation at public and private organizations. Previously, Green also served as Strategic Engagement Director at AIG within the Office of the Chief Technology Officer.

Green obtained her undergraduate degree from Harvard University and her MBA from UC San Diego's Rady School of Management.

"Amy's deep expertise in managing world-class organizations will be critical to ensure we have the people, processes and technology in the right places to drive our operations forward," says Wright. "Her mastery of leading companies through transformation journeys and category creations will be invaluable as we roll out new products and strengthen our collaboration with strategic partners. Amy has already hit the ground running as COO and she will be a crucial asset in building a client-centric business as we position ourselves for sustainable growth."

As COO, Green will oversee delivery and customer success, human resources, operations and marketing—key areas vital to Mechanized AI's ongoing success and ambitious growth objectives. She joins a veteran team of startup and consulting executives, including Aditya Muralidhar (Chief AI Officer), Matias Kreder (CTO), Ian Easton (CCO) and recently, Jenny Allen (CMO).

"I'm honored to join Mechanized AI as COO and to collaborate with such a talented, passionate team in the rapidly evolving AI space," Green remarked. "Having had the privilege of working with Charles in the past, I'm confident in his ability to drive the company's vision and direction. Mechanized AI is uniquely positioned for growth and innovation, so I'm excited to help scale the organization and deliver impactful solutions that drive transformation for our clients."

Launched in 2023, Mechanized AI has grown its team of experts by over 50 percent in 2024 and has locations throughout the U.S. and South America. Green's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Mechanized AI expands its global operations and scales its enterprise AI and application modernization solutions across industries.

About Mechanized AI:

Mechanized AI was launched in 2023 to help companies unlock the power of enterprise AI and accelerate their application modernization journeys. Built and backed by a team with over four decades of combined AI/ML experience, the product suite enables end-to-end AI development and deployment and transforms traditional modernization workflows by automating complex, manual processes. The AI Factory platform is a turnkey solution to build Fortune 500-quality production AI for both enterprise and mid-market businesses. The mAI Modernize suite of products provides AI-powered code modernization for any tech stack, empowering clients to understand and modernize legacy code in hours versus months. For more information, set up a demo at Mechanized.ai , follow us on LinkedIn and X , and view open positions on our Careers page .

SOURCE Mechanized AI