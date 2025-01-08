Mechanized AI Launches VMShift, the First-Ever AI-Powered VM-to-Container Migration Solution

The unveiling of VMShift comes as virtualization prices have skyrocketed, providing a cost-efficient method of migrating VMs to any container or cloud platform.

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanized AI , a pioneer in the enterprise AI and modernization space, announced today the general availability of VMShift , a first-of-its-kind VM-to-container migration product powered by AI. Engineered to tackle modernization challenges at speed and scale, VMShift enables simultaneous, mass migration of virtual machines in weeks, not months. The release of VMShift comes as virtualization price hikes have sent shock waves through the IT industry, forcing enterprises to rethink their infrastructure modernization strategies.

"We're seeing a significant paradigm shift to containerization from traditional virtual machines," said Charles Wright , CEO of Mechanized AI. "Based on our conversations with partners and clients, it's a compelling trend that shows no signs of abating. This new capability gives enterprises the speed and flexibility they need with the ability to choose where they want to migrate — to any container or cloud platform — depending on individual use cases. VMShift is turbocharged by AI, so whether you're moving hundreds or thousands of VMs, you can now do so under budget with efficiency, repeatability and reliability," Wright noted.

Key Benefits of VMShift

Cost Savings: Traditional virtualization is increasingly unsustainable due to rising licensing and operational costs. VMShift enables organizations to migrate VMs to containers, unlocking significant savings across transformation, operations and licensing.





Traditional virtualization is increasingly unsustainable due to rising licensing and operational costs. VMShift enables organizations to migrate VMs to containers, unlocking significant savings across transformation, operations and licensing. Operational Efficiency & Scalability: Containers enable faster deployment, greater portability and increased scalability, making them a leading approach for infrastructure modernization. Powered by AI, VMShift transforms legacy VMs into containers at scale, accelerating transformation timelines and ensuring consistent, reliable results.





Containers enable faster deployment, greater portability and increased scalability, making them a leading approach for infrastructure modernization. Powered by AI, VMShift transforms legacy VMs into containers at scale, accelerating transformation timelines and ensuring consistent, reliable results. Accelerated Modernization: Building a new containerized infrastructure environment manually can take months. With AI-driven automation, VMShift achieves similar results in weeks, dramatically reducing modernization timelines and cutting project costs.

"The consensus within the IT industry is becoming increasingly clear and unified: Containers have taken center stage, particularly for organizations prioritizing agility, scalability and cost efficiency," remarked Matias Kreder , CTO of Mechanized AI. "VMShift's AI-enabled VM migration technology is light-years ahead in the marketplace and as we develop our product roadmap, we'll continue to lean into building enterprise-grade AI solutions that solve our clients' biggest business challenges. So far, we've received immensely positive feedback, particularly around VMShift's any-to-any capabilities of deploying to our clients' container or cloud platform of choice," Kreder added.

VMShift is a cornerstone of the mAI Modernize product suite, purpose-built to modernize infrastructure and applications at scale. Powered by Mechanized AI's AI Factory platform, it leverages generative AI to simplify and accelerate transformation efforts.

The addition of VMShift now enables enterprises to simplify VM migration to containers — on-prem or the cloud in just three steps: connect, configure and containerize. VMShift runs on Linux, supports locally-hosted containers, integrates with leading infrastructure-as-code stacks, and can be deployed to AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

For more information on VMShift's advanced capabilities and to set up a product demo, visit the Mechanized AI website .

About Mechanized AI:

Mechanized AI was launched in 2023 to help companies unlock the power of enterprise AI and accelerate their modernization journeys. Built and backed by a team with over four decades of combined AI/ML experience, the product suite enables end-to-end AI development and deployment, and transforms traditional modernization workflows by automating complex, manual processes. The AI Factory is a turnkey platform for building enterprise-grade AI solutions that streamlines AI readiness, data preparation and deployment of ML models. The mAI Modernize product suite harnesses AI to drive large-scale modernization, offering solutions for application analysis, code transformation and infrastructure migration to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, set up a demo at Mechanized.ai , follow us on LinkedIn and X , and view open positions on our Careers page .

