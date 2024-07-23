Mecum Auctions to Sponsor the Second Annual Monterey Motorsports Festival, August 17

WALWORTH, Wis., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful inaugural event in 2023, the Monterey Motorsports Festival will return to the peninsula this year with another round of engaging, interactive and cutting-edge exhibitions, displays and more. After a harmonious partnership last year, Mecum Auctions, host of The World's Largest Collector Car Auction®, will once again be a sponsor of the event, specifically sponsoring the classic cars area. The 2024 Motorsports Festival will be held on August 17 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center. The event will offer a variety of experiences for automotive enthusiasts and will be open to individuals of all ages and interests with the purchase of a single admission ticket. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to select charitable organizations.

"Sponsoring the Monterey Motorsports Festival again this year was an easy decision, as the event proved its industry relevance and ability to engage, impress and educate attendees at its launch in 2023," said Dave Magers, the CEO of Mecum Auctions. "The festival offers a fascinating and informative arrangement of activities and exhibits that complement Mecum Monterey and other Car Week events. We are excited to be a part of the Motorsports Festival's assured continued growth."

This year's show will feature 22 acres divided into 15 areas of focus, including an impressive collection of classic and modern cars encompassing rare and exotic models from around the world, with special surprises from the aviation sector. Other areas will include large family fun zones, live entertainment including performances by The Globe of Death Squad in the arena, various live music acts, surprise drive-ins during the event, a kids' area with bounce houses and interactive games, and more. Food and drink options will also be available for purchase, ensuring a welcoming one-stop shop for anyone who loves cars and the automotive industry. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Monterey, Monterey County Fair Heritage Foundation and the Monterey County Family Justice Center.

Mecum Auctions has been hosting its live-auction event during Monterey Car Week for over 15 years and will bring 600 vehicles and 100 motorcycles to the auction block at the Monterey Hyatt Regency Hotel & Spa on Del Monte Golf Course this August 15-17. Proud supporters of all things automotive and with a keen interest in staying on the cusp of the industry's future, Mecum is the ideal candidate to once again sponsor the classic cars area of the Monterey Motorsports Festival. Founded by company President Dana Mecum in 1988, Mecum is headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin, and hosts large-scale collector car auctions all over the country throughout the entire calendar year, including The World's Largest Collector Car Auction® held each January in Kissimmee, Florida.

For more information about the Monterey Motorcar Festival, visit montereymotorsportsfestival.com.

For more information on Mecum Monterey 2024 or any other upcoming Mecum auction event, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

