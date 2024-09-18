mecwacare selects Cognizant as strategic delivery partner to launch revolutionary digital transformation program

mecwacare and Cognizant embark on multi-year relationship to drive innovation and enhance experiences for mecwacare's workforce, clients and their families.

SYDNEY and TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mecwacare, a Victorian aged care and community services provider, has announced a complete transformation. In collaboration with Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a global leader in technology and professional services, mecwacare aims to drive innovation, expanding its healthcare services and enhancing experiences for clients, their families, employees and the broader community.

This digital transformation aims to modernise mecwacare's existing enterprise applications and fragmented IT systems by optimising service delivery and enabling a future powered by deep data, analytics and AI.

"This ambitious project underscores mecwacare's commitment to creating a client and workforce experience that builds on our 65-year heritage and enables us to respond to the changing needs of those we serve as an industry," said Anne McCormack, CEO of mecwacare.

She continued, "Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality care to those in need, and this significant investment is the next step in our unwavering dedication to this mission. We believe that by embracing digital transformation, we will gain the data and insights to enable us to deliver even more outstanding and personalised care, better understand the journey of our clients, improve the training and work experience for our staff, and enhance our overall operational effectiveness."

As mecwacare's delivery partner, Cognizant will implement a single integrated platform across the aged care provider's entire range of services designed to optimise operations and facilitate person-centred care. The platform, powered by the integration of Salesforce and Workday, will innovate service delivery and people experience, supporting mecwacare's clients to age in place while receiving tailored and quality care.

The aged care provider aims to revolutionise the way they deliver care by embracing a holistic person-centric "hub" approach driven by client needs and anchored in quality, safety and technology. Data and analytics will enable mecwacare employees to make informed decisions at the point of care to enhance both care delivery and operational efficiency.

Jane Livesey, Head of Asia Pacific and Japan at Cognizant said, "We are thrilled to partner with mecwacare as they embark on their digital transformation journey. This collaboration is a testament to mecwacare's commitment to addressing the growing needs of their clients and families. By leveraging Cognizant's innovative technology and global capabilities, we aim to support mecwacare in revolutionising aged care services. Together, we can enhance the quality of care for the elderly, ensuring they receive compassionate and efficient service."

"This partnership also highlights the capabilities of Cognizant's newly expanded Public Sector and Health team, who bring deep industry expertise to enhance interactions with government and healthcare organisations. Our partnership with mecwacare not only strengthens our presence in this sector and the community, but also underscores our dedication to making a meaningful impact to the lives of Australians."

The project is a significant investment in the future of aged care by mecwacare which highlights its proactive approach to innovation and excellence in service delivery.

"Good data and actionable insights are key for not-for-profit organisations to ensure their programs drive real impact," said Andrew Hill, Vice President, Salesforce for Nonprofits APAC. "We greatly value the impact our local not-for-profit organisations have in our community, and we're looking forward to working with Cognizant to deliver this important digital transformation for mecwacare, empowering its important work across the aged care and community services sectors."

"Aged care is undergoing significant changes, that may be disruptive for both staff and the providers' bottom line. Aged care providers like mecwacare are seeing the value of a unified platform like Workday for people and money, which gives them complete visibility of their operations, as well as the business agility to help navigate a changing landscape. With an improved end user experience, staff spend less time on administrative tasks, allowing them to focus more on delivering care," said Jo-Anne Ruhl, Vice President and Managing Director, Workday Australia and New Zealand.

About mecwacare

mecwacare is a leading provider of aged care services, offering a range of residential, in-home, and community support services. With a strong commitment to quality and compassionate care, mecwacare supports thousands of individuals to live fulfilling and dignified lives.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

