Med Manager Helps Patients Take Back Control Of Their Lives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Med Manager founder Dr. Harry Wingate knows how difficult it can be to keep track of an endless stream of medications. Over his more than three decades spent in the medical field, Wingate has seen any number of prescription "organization" systems — many of which lead to horrifyingly risky situations.

"Many of us struggle to keep up with the many medications we are prescribed," Wingate explains, "and there aren't many organizational systems out there to provide any relief. Of course, that leads to many DIY solutions that only tackle half of the problems."

Wingate goes on to detail some of the perilous versions of medication "organizers" that he's seen over his years of practice, "Many of my patients would come into the ER with a plastic bag or shoebox full of their medications and have none of their important medical history on hand." The doctor adds that this wouldn't just lead to a lot of confusion. Often the medications would even be outdated or he would find duplicates.

The frequency of this issue made the problem even more alarming. The CDC reported a few years ago that nearly one out of every four Americans had used at least three prescription drugs in the past month.

With tens of millions of Americans juggling a growing collection of medications, it has become increasingly easier to make mistakes. This is hardly ideal for something as serious as prescription medication.

The dangers of this reality are what pushed Wingate to develop his innovative product, the Med Manager. The medical organizer specializes in two areas. First, depending on the particular model, the product can have between 10 and 25 durable elastic loops to keep all of one's medications in a single place.

Second, the product comes with an external file organizer that is ideal for keeping medical documentation in a single location. This gives each patient a central story that both they and their doctor can easily access.

In addition, Med Managers come with a variety of bells and whistles, from pill planners and notepads to cold storage containers and even a safety lock.

True to his vision, Wingate has created a product that can genuinely keep all of one's medical needs in a single, organized location. This doesn't just avoid certain risks. It also restores a sense of control as patients remain well-aware of their medical circumstances and retake command of their lives.

About Med Manager: Med Manager is a product created by Viva Life, Inc. After 30 years in the medical field, company founder Dr. Harry Wingate saw the critical need for a medicine organization solution. In 2014 he created Med Manager, and three years later, Wingate and his two sons launched their company, Viva Life, with the goal of positively transforming the medicinal routines of as many customers as possible. Learn more about Med Manager at vivalife.care .

