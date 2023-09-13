Medac GmbH Advances Pharmacovigilance Technology for Safety Monitoring of its Drugs with ArisGlobal Solutions

News provided by

ArisGlobal

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Pharmaceutical company intends to digitize safety processes with LifeSphere Safety's end-to-end automation, artificial intelligence, and analytics, minimizing treatment risks for patients on a global scale.

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, a market-leader in global drug development technology solutions, announced today that medac, a German-based pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in the fields of oncology and hematology, urology, and autoimmune diseases, has chosen LifeSphere Safety to modernize its drug safety processes. Precise, patient- and population-specific analysis is crucial for minimizing treatment risks for patients and thus supports the best possible treatment outcome. 

Continue Reading
ArisGlobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ArisGlobal)
ArisGlobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ArisGlobal)

"ArisGlobal's Safety solutions will significantly advance the automatization of adverse event management and intelligent safety analysis and will support us in making pharmacovigilance processes even smarter and more efficient," said Doctor Nadine Schreiber, Head of Global Pharmacovigilance of medac.

medac will launch three products from LifeSphere Safety, including its flagship solution for automated case processing, LifeSphere MultiVigilance, along with Reporting and Analytics, and EV Triage

"LifeSphere has been developed with organizations like medac in mind; to meet global compliance, provide next-level safety insights, and operate with greater efficiency," shares Aman Wasan, Chief Commercial Officer, ArisGlobal. "We are pleased that medac has entrusted LifeSphere products to continue their advancement of therapeutic development processes. We are confident that medac will see incredible benefit to onboarding these solutions and positively impact safety analysis at scale."

Visit ArisGlobal at the 2023 World Drug Safety Congress Europe (Booth 19) and Americas (Booth 202) to learn more about LifeSphere Safety and Data & Analytics solutions.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is the creator of LifeSphere, a market leader in global drug development technology solutions that transform the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. Learn more at www.arisglobal.com.

About medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate mbH

medac is a privately-owned German pharmaceutical company with sites in Wedel and Tornesch. medac's medicinal products are used worldwide to help doctors and patients manage acute and chronic diseases in the fields of oncology and haematology, urology, and autoimmune diseases. medac also develops and distributes specialist diagnostic systems. Since 1970, medac has been committed to its approach of uniting therapeutic and diagnostic products under one roof.

Further information can be found at www.medac.de.

SOURCE ArisGlobal

Also from this source

Medac GmbH treibt mit ArisGlobal Solutions die Pharmakovigilanz-Technologie zur Überwachung der Arzneimittelsicherheit voran

ArisGlobal to Relocate Global Headquarters to Boston Area

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.