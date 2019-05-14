Medal of Honor Foundation to Honor Chicago-Based Crown Family

"We're thrilled to present the Distinguished Service Award to the Crown Family," said Karl R. Horst, Foundation president and CEO. "The Crowns are a great Chicago family and have given so much to their community and nation for an entire century."

The Foundation's Distinguished Service Award is presented to extraordinary Americans who exemplify exceptional leadership and selfless service, and by their example, inspire others to selflessly give their time and talent to the community and nation.

Henry Crown and his two brothers Irving and Sol created Material Service in 1919 which merged with General Dynamics in 1959. The Crown Family is actively involved in civic and philanthropic activities.

"Having the Medal of Honor Recipients here to recognize the Crown Family is wonderful for the city of Chicago," said John Glotzbach, Chicago-based director of the Foundation Board. "The strong history Illinois has with the Medal of Honor includes 106 Recipients and two of the living Recipients currently reside in Illinois."

Tickets for the Salute to the Medal of Honor Gala are available at the following link https://app.donorview.com/bwJy or on the Foundation's website at www.themedalofhonor.com. Follow the Salute to the Medal of Honor at #SaluteChicago.

