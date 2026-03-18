Medal of Honor Recipients Recognize Americans for Service and Sacrifice

Six Honorees to Receive Awards for Extraordinary Courage and Community Impact

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On National Medal of Honor Day, March 25, 2026, Medal of Honor Recipients will recognize extraordinary Americans whose actions embody the values of courage, sacrifice, and service that define the nation's highest military award for valor in combat.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society —the Congressionally-chartered organization comprised of the 64 living Medal of Honor Recipients—will present its annual Citizen Honors Awards at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

2026 Citizen Honors Awards - Citations

Five individuals and one nonprofit organization will be honored for demonstrating the core values associated with the Medal of Honor – courage, sacrifice, and selfless service – through extraordinary acts of heroism and service within their communities.

The Citizen Honors Awards are a cornerstone of the Society's mission to inspire future generations and demonstrate that the values represented by the Medal of Honor are relevant to all Americans.

The event, emceed by Kagan Dunlap, will feature a powerful moment as Medal of Honor Recipients place a Citizen Honors medallion around the necks of each honoreer, echoing the tradition through which Recipients themselves were presented the Medal of Honor.

This year's honorees are recognized for extraordinary acts of courage and service – from protecting classmates during a violent incident at a school and rescuing strangers from dangerous waters to shielding others from armed attackers and dedicating decades to feeding families and supporting veterans and underserved youth.

Medal of Honor Recipient and Society President Britt Slabinski commented, "This Citizen Honors Awards ceremony is a powerful reminder of why we, the 64 living Medal of Honor Recipients, remain steadfast in championing the legacy and values of the Medal across our nation. The Medal of Honor is not just about war or the battlefield – it stands as proof that every individual holds the capacity for extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication in their own corner of the world. Whether at home, in school, in their communities, or at work, Americans must embody the values of the Medal every day. The Medal represents the best in all of us all, and we are honored to celebrate these remarkable individuals who have gone above and beyond in service to others, right where they are."

The Citizen Honors Awards event follows a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, where Medal of Honor Recipients will pay tribute to all who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

A panel assembled by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society reviewed the nominations and selected national finalists. From those finalists, the five individuals and organization were chosen to receive the Citizen Honors Awards by a second panel made up exclusively of Medal of Honor Recipients, Americans whose actions have truly defined the words "courage" and "selfless service".

Earlier in the month, in recognition of "Medal of Honor March", Medal of Honor Recipients began a series of events leading up to Medal of Honor Day at the New York Stock Exchange, where they rang the Closing Bell and hosted the "Circle of Honor" dinner–both long-storied traditions of the Society. Throughout the month, Medal of Honor Recipients also engaged in various community outreach activities and events across the country. Other commemorations will include wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, the Medal of Honor Memorial in Indianapolis, IN, the Medal of Honor Memorial in Riverside, CA, and the Medal of Honor Museum on the U.S.S. Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, SC.

2026 Citizen Honors Award Awardees

A distinguished panel assembled by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society carefully reviewed nominations from across the nation. A second panel—composed exclusively of Medal of Honor Recipients—then selected five individuals and one organization whose actions exemplify the Medal's ideals.

2026 Single Act of Heroism Honoree – Anderson Chase Childers of Dallas, GA (Posthumous)

On July 13, 2025, Anderson "Chase" Childers gave his life while rescuing five strangers caught in a dangerous rip current off the coast of Pawleys Island, South Carolina. Without hesitation or obligation, Chase entered the turbulent water and helped bring all five individuals to safety before being overtaken by the current himself. His selfless and courageous actions saved lives and stand as a powerful example of service above self and heroism in its purest form.

2026 Single Act of Heroism Honoree –. John (Johnny) Wactor III of Summerville SC (Posthumous)

In the early morning hours of May 25, 2024, in downtown Los Angeles, Johnny Wactor made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his coworker from armed thieves. When confronted with a violent threat, Johnny instinctively placed himself between danger and another person, shielding her with his own body. His courageous act saved her life and reflects his lifelong commitment to protecting others, even at the cost of his own.

2026 Young Hero Honoree – Victor Greenawalt of Minneapolis, MN

During a school shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, MN on August 27, 2025, Victor Greenawalt demonstrated extraordinary bravery far beyond his years. Instinctively, Victor protected a classmate with his own body, directly saving their life during the attack. His courage and selflessness became a powerful symbol of hope and humanity for a community in crisis.

2026 Service Act Honoree – Dorothy Linson of Melbourne, FL

For more than 26 years, Dorothy "Ms. Dot" Linson has devoted her life to ensuring that no child or senior in her community goes hungry. Motivated by her own childhood experiences with poverty, she has personally funded, prepared, and served thousands of meals, most notably through her annual Thanksgiving dinners, now honored as "Ms. Dot's Kitchen." Her service extends year-round through youth mentorship, senior support, and community programs that have uplifted generations with dignity, compassion, and care.

2026 Youth Service Honoree – Cody Two Bulls of Oglala, SD

Cody Two Bulls, a high school senior and member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, founded Backpacks & Baseball to support children on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Through tireless personal effort, Cody has distributed thousands of backpacks, meals, holiday gifts, and essential supplies while creating safe, joyful community events for children and families. His self-initiated, year-round service exemplifies leadership, generosity, and a deep commitment to uplifting his community.

2026 Community Service Honoree – Jonas Babcock Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution

For more than 50 years, the Jonas Babcock Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has demonstrated extraordinary dedication to honoring America's military service members and veterans through monument preservation, historic markers, advocacy, and hands-on service locally. The chapter has led major fundraising and restoration efforts, supported Medal of Honor legacy initiatives, assisted Gold Star families, veterans, and active-duty military, created lasting memorials recognized at local, state, and national levels. Through more than 7,000 volunteer service hours annually, their sustained commitment has had a profound and enduring impact on military communities across generations.

Find video profiles of past Citizen Honors Awards honorees here. Videos of the 2025 honorees will be added after the ceremony on March 25th.

About the Citizen Honors Awards

Launched in 2007, the Citizen Honors Awards program reflects the mission of Medal of Honor Recipients to show that the values associated with the Medal of Honor are relevant to all Americans. The tradition is also in keeping with the preference of Recipients to shine a light on others rather than themselves as they believe that the Medals of Honor they were awarded should be seen more broadly as a symbol of the sacrifices and service of others. Each year a nationwide search is conducted to select five United States citizens and one organization to receive the Citizen Honors Awards. The awards were created to encourage others to recognize acts of heroism and selfless service. The Citizen Honorees exemplify the values embodied in the Medal of Honor: courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism, and citizenship. Learn more here: cmohs.org/citizen-honors/overview.

About National Medal of Honor Day:

National Medal of Honor Day was established by Congress in 1991 to foster public appreciation and recognition of Medal of Honor Recipients. March 25 was selected to commemorate the date in 1863 when the first Medals of Honor were presented to six members of Andrews' Raiders during the Civil War.

For Recipients, the Medal represents more than recognition of valor in combat. It symbolizes the sacrifice of those they served beside and those who never returned – a legacy of courage carried forward across generations.

In observance of National Medal of Honor Day, Recipients will spend several days engaging in community outreach and remembrance events nationwide. Commemorations will include a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as ceremonies at the Medal of Honor Memorial in Indianapolis, Indiana; the Medal of Honor Memorial in Riverside, California; and the Medal of Honor Museum aboard the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is a congressionally chartered, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1958 and comprised exclusively of living Medal of Honor Recipients. Entrusted with preserving and protecting the Medal of Honor – the nation's highest military award for valor in combat – the Society serves as the sole authority on the Medal and its legacy. As individuals who went above and beyond the call of duty, Medal of Honor Recipients continue to serve the nation in peace as they did in war by championing the values of courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, citizenship, and patriotism. The Society fulfills its mission through national outreach, values-based education, direct support for Recipients and their families through the HonorCare Program, preservation initiatives, and national recognition efforts including the National Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point, the Character Development Program, and the Citizen Honors Awards. These efforts are sustained through charitable contributions and the philanthropic support of the Medal of Honor Foundation.

Since the Medal's creation during the Civil War, more than 40 million Americans have served in the Armed Forces, yet fewer than 4,000 have received the Medal of Honor. With fewer than 70 living Recipients today, the responsibility to preserve their stories and carry forward the values they embody is more urgent than ever.

Learn more at www.cmohs.org.

About the Medal of Honor Foundation

The Medal of Honor Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to generate the philanthropic support necessary to sustain and expand the work of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. As the Society's fundraising and strategic investment arm, the Foundation ensures that mission-critical programs are financially resourced, responsibly managed, and positioned for long-term growth. The Foundation focuses on mobilizing private support – from individuals, corporations, and institutions – to support educational programming, national outreach initiatives, and Recipient-centered services. Through disciplined stewardship and donor engagement, it translates generosity into measurable impact. In addition to securing financial resources, the Foundation cultivates partnerships and philanthropic initiatives that extend the Medal's influence into classrooms, communities, and civic institutions nationwide. By strengthening the financial infrastructure behind the mission, the Foundation enables the Society's work to endure, adapt, and expand for generations to come.

More information on the honorees and the Citizen Honors Awards are available by contacting Kristi Hellmuth at 703-731-1042 or [email protected] or visit https://www.cmohs.org/citizen-honors.

Media Contact:

Kristi Hellmuth

[email protected]

703-731-1042

CMOHS Contact:

Morgan Blakley

Congressional Medal of Honor Society

[email protected]

972-921-7336

SOURCE Congressional Medal of Honor Society