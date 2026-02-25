President Trump Awards Medals of Honor to Captain Elmer Royce Williams and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover During 2026 State of the Union

For the first time in history, POTUS announced new Medal of Honor Recipients during the annual public address

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, during the 2026 State of the Union Address, President Donald J. Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to Captain Elmer Royce Williams, United States Navy (Ret.), for his heroic actions during the Korean War, and to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover, United States Army, for extraordinary heroism during a special operations mission on January 3, 2026.

These recognitions marked the first time in history that Medals of Honor were presented during a State of the Union address.

With these awards, the total number of Medal of Honor Recipients rises to 3,530, while the number of living Recipients rises to 63. Captain Williams remains the only living Medal of Honor Recipient from the Korean War era. Chief Warrant Officer Slover becomes the first Medal of Honor Recipient recognized for actions during Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela.

On November 18, 1952, during the Korean War, then-Lieutenant Williams and three fellow Navy pilots encountered seven Soviet MiG-15 fighter jets while defending U.S. naval forces off the coast of North Korea. In a fierce 35-minute aerial engagement, Williams shot down four enemy aircraft. After his own aircraft was struck by enemy fire and severely damaged, Williams continued maneuvering to shield the ships below before successfully landing his crippled jet aboard the USS Oriskany.

For more than five decades, the full scope of Williams' heroism remained classified due to sensitive geopolitical implications. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, declassified records confirmed the details of the engagement. Williams was initially awarded the Silver Star, which was upgraded to the Navy Cross in 2023. His eligibility and consideration for the Medal of Honor came this year when legislative action in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 removed prior time limitations.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover received the Medal of Honor for his actions during an overnight mission on January 3, 2026, that culminated in the successful capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Serving with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, Slover piloted an MH-47 Chinook helicopter under the cover of darkness into a heavily defended military compound where the target was believed to be located.

As he maneuvered to land, enemy fire erupted from multiple directions. Despite being shot three times, Slover maintained control of the aircraft under extreme conditions. His composure and determination enabled him to safely land the helicopter, allowing fellow service members to continue the assault and complete the mission successfully. Chief Warrant Officer Slover is currently recovering from the wounds sustained during his action.

"The Congressional Medal of Honor Society joins the nation in honoring Captain Elmer Royce Williams and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover for their extraordinary heroism and steadfast devotion to duty," said Britt Slabinski, President of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and a Medal of Honor Recipient. "Last night, we recognized two warriors whose uncommon valor and decisive courage preserved their missions and protected their fellow service members during critical moments in our nation's history. We are honored to welcome them into the membership of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society."

