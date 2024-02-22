Medallion Announces Launch of Accurate One-Day Credentialing Solution

News provided by

Medallion

22 Feb, 2024, 10:07 ET

Accurate, One-Day Credentialing Expedites the Credentialing Process without Sacrificing Quality

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallion, the leader in end-to-end credentialing and provider network management solutions, announced its one-day credentialing solution for healthcare organizations that accurately and quickly transforms the credentialing process.

"Medallion's one-day credentialing solution is transforming the healthcare industry as we know it," said Caitie Barrett, Senior Director of Credentialing at Medallion. "Our customers used to spend more than four hours per provider to run manual primary source verifications. Now, Medallion can complete those PSVs instantly and at a nearly 100% accuracy rate. Credentialing is a critical part of patient safety. We've seen far too many times organizations attempt to be the fastest and, as a result, sacrifice accuracy. Now's the time we move past just speed and toward a credentialing gold standard of speed and accuracy, which is exactly what Medallion offers."

Medallion's one-day credentialing solution seamlessly integrates into its provider data management platform. It offers unparalleled automation that drastically reduces the credentialing turnaround time while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy, including:

  • Instant Primary Source Verifications (PSVs): Gives automatic results and flags non-compliant providers with as few as five provider data points.
  • Automated Quality Assurance (QA): Reviews all PSV evidence to ensure it accurately matches a provider's profile.
  • NCQA Compliance: Built to enforce all NCQA requirements and track and flag missing elements such as data and verifications.

"The launch of our one-day credentialing solution is critical for not only the 330+ healthcare organizations we support but also the broader healthcare industry," said Derek Lo, CEO and Founder of Medallion. "Medallion remains committed to removing barriers that healthcare organizations face in providing high-quality and accessible care. Our one-day credentialing solution is unlike others in the market. Credentialing aims to ensure providers are qualified and in good standing – that's what auditors and patients care about. While others in the market are hyper-focused on speed, we've been able to pair that speed with accuracy to create an unrivaled credentialing solution for our customers."

Learn more about Medallion's credentialing solution here.

About Medallion
Medallion is the leading provider network management platform that unites provider operations and empowers end-to-end automation workflows for credentialing, enrollment, and monitoring. We free healthcare teams to focus on what matters by enabling healthcare organizations to quickly and accurately manage and grow their provider networks with our AI-powered automation technology. By automating burdensome administration workflows, we enable operations teams to better manage their provider networks, deliver superior care, speed up revenue paths, and elevate provider satisfaction levels. To learn more about Medallion, visit medallion.co.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Medallion

Also from this source

MEDALLION HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2024, A GLASSDOOR EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARD WINNER

MEDALLION HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2024, A GLASSDOOR EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARD WINNER

Medallion, a leader in end-to-end automated credentialing and provider network management solutions, has been named a winner of Glassdoor's 16th...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.