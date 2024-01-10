MEDALLION HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2024, A GLASSDOOR EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARD WINNER

Medallion named a winner of Glassdoor's 16th annual Employees' Choice Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallion, a leader in end-to-end automated credentialing and provider network management solutions, has been named a winner of Glassdoor's 16th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2024 . The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are entirely based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback about their job, work environment and employer over the past year on Glassdoor.

"We're honored to be named to Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2024. It's a testament to our ongoing commitment to build a rigorous, open, humble and passionate culture at Medallion," says Derek Lo, Medallion CEO and founder. "The mission we're on isn't easy,, but the impact of our work is making a real difference in healthcare. Our end-to-end credentialing and provider data management solutions enable healthcare providers to onboard clinicians faster, reach more patients and spend more time on care, all while lowering operating costs."

Established in 2020, Medallion has rapidly become the leader in end-to-end credentialing and provider network management solutions. Through powerful integrations, dynamic automation, and unparalleled transparency, Medallion transforms provider operations for 300+ leading healthcare organizations by reducing administrative task time by 71%, running primary source verifications instantly, and credentialing providers 3.5x faster than previous solutions.

Behind our trusted platform, Medallion employs over 260 people nationwide. In 2023 alone, we added 130 new employees and launched new teams across support, quality assurance, strategic accounts and implementation. In addition, our team is deeply invested in fostering career growth and skill development and are proud to share 15% of team members were promoted last year and 26 team members transferred internally to a new role.

"Worklife is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn't a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work."

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company list, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor's nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook).

The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, please visit: gldr.co/BPTWSMB .

About Medallion

Medallion is the first solution built from the ground up for healthcare organizations to unify provider operations, automate manual credentialing, enrollment, monitoring, and licensing workflows, and empower operations teams and providers through a single provider network management platform. By removing as much regulatory complexity as possible, we make it easy for operations teams to manage their provider network, ensure superior patient care, speed up processes, concentrate on strategy and elevate provider satisfaction levels. For more information, visit www.medallion.co .

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .

"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Medallion