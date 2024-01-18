Medalogix Announces Release of Pulse Referrals & Admissions Modules Backed by Generative AI

Pulse modernizes admissions workflows with proprietary documentation improvement solution

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medalogix, the leading data science and clinical decision support company specializing in the advancement of patient care in home health, hospice, and strategic payor initiatives in the home, today announced an expansion of Pulse to support complete clinical episode management by adding intelligence to admission workflows.

"We have developed a solution leveraging generative AI that empowers home health providers." Post this Medalogix Pulse is expanding its home health platform solution with the release of Pulse Referrals & Admissions modules backed by generative AI.

Using HIPAA-compliant generative AI capabilities, Pulse Referrals & Admissions reviews referral packets, the initial comprehensive and OASIS assessments, clinical notes, and other relevant information to extract critical patient information. Medalogix consolidates all information into a single-page view, highlighting valuable information or discrepancies among the documents while providing users quick access to source justification to empower informed decisions regarding the accuracy of their OASIS assessment as well as coding, including both primary and secondary diagnosis.

"Our data shows providers have inaccurate diagnoses, missing co-morbidities or OASIS inaccuracies," said Elliott Wood, CEO of Medalogix. This is an issue that has long plagued healthcare and fueled the focus on clinical documentation improvement (CDI), with providers having specialists either in-house or through outsourced relationships. "Building on our experience at Medalogix, we have developed a solution leveraging generative AI that empowers home health providers with Intelligent Clinical Documentation Improvement (ICDI)," said Wood. "Improving what is documented on patients at the beginning of the episode can have a cascading effect, impacting patient experience, staff satisfaction, and more appropriate plans of care relative to patient history and condition."

Recent industry articles and reports have highlighted the challenges associated with referrals and admission rates in Home Health. As reported by Home Health Care News, industry referral rates are up 122% over pre-Covid levels. Traditionally, the process of admitting patients is complex, requiring multiple teams, often outsourced, and a significant amount of documentation that needs to be validated by clinical experts and aligned to the OASIS and the final plan of care. Due to the significant amount of documentation spread throughout the referral packet, comprehensive initial visit assessment, and clinician narrative, important clinical data is often lost.

"As we navigate through the vast amount of information in healthcare, it's crucial to acknowledge the challenge of ensuring the accuracy and completeness of OASIS and coding for patients." In recognizing the complexity, Charles McDonough, EVP and President of Home Health at Mission Healthcare highlights the significant time investment required, stating, "Let's assume that the average referral packet is 50 pages. Reading benchmarks suggest that processing a referral takes about 75 minutes per patient. With Pulse Referrals and Admissions, organizations can empower their teams by seamlessly integrating technology, reducing processing time, and empowering field clinicians. This not only enhances the patient experience but equips clinicians with comprehensive insights for a focused and informed approach to care during admitting visits."

With more accurate upfront clinical documentation from Pulse Referrals and Admissions, the data science models in core Pulse, now known as Pulse Episodes, will provide enhanced downstream insights for visit allocation and reduction in gaps in care, hospitalization (TIF) risk management, and end-of-episode planning recommendations. To further integrate end-to-end clinical episode management, Medalogix is also introducing the Pulse Transitions module. Transitions replaces the previous standalone Bridge solution by leveraging data science models to stratify patients based on individual mortality risk and provides workflows to support end-of-life decisions with patients and families. On a daily basis, Medalogix supports an ADC of over 450,000 patients.

To learn more about Pulse and request a demo using your live patient data, visit http://medalogix.com/pulse-expansion/.

About Mission Healthcare (https://www.homewithmission.com/)

Established in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a culture-focused, leading West Coast provider of home-based healthcare. With over 40 branches across 7 states, Mission Healthcare provides high-quality, personalized home health, hospice, and palliative care services to 5,000 patients daily. As a preferred partner with several leading health systems, Mission works with providers to customize each partnership to provide exceptional, coordinated care. Headquartered in San Diego, Mission Healthcare has previously been selected as a Top Workplace for its commitment to a positive workplace culture. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com.

About Medalogix (medalogix.com)

Founded in 2012, Medalogix is a pioneer in the post-acute care space, offering unique data analytics solutions to transform home health and hospice agencies. Leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning, and innovative cloud technology, Medalogix equips clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time, resulting in improved patient outcomes and reduced costs to the healthcare system. The company's machine learning solutions have demonstrated their effectiveness in reducing hospitalization, facilitating appropriate transitions to end-of-life care, and optimizing visit utilization for patients.

SOURCE Medalogix