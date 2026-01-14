Medaxion Announces 9th Annual Anesthesia Economics Summit in Charleston

Strategic forum for healthcare leaders to address escalating anesthesia challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medaxion, a leader in anesthesia-focused information systems, today announced the 9th Annual Anesthesia Economics Summit, taking place Feb. 26–28, 2026 at the Hotel Bennett in Charleston, South Carolina. This exclusive event convenes senior hospital executives, anesthesia directors, and C-suite leaders to surface best practices and strategies that confront the defining challenges in anesthesia operations.

Built on nearly a decade of partnerships with top anesthesia and hospital leaders, the Anesthesia Economics Summit is a private, invitation-only forum designed to elevate dialogue around workforce scarcity, rising costs, operational efficiency, and sustainable anesthesia service models.

"We're hosting the Summit because we're at a critical inflection point for anesthesia services nationwide," said Jeff McLaren, CEO at Medaxion. "During interviews and panel discussions, decision-makers can share insights and solutions tailored to real-world operational pressures. We're excited to foster meaningful peer-to-peer engagement and benchmarking that leaders can immediately apply to protect margin, optimize staffing, and strengthen continuity of care."

Anesthesia Economics Summit

Thursday, Feb. 26: Evening Welcome Reception

Friday, Feb. 27: A full day of strategic sessions and collaborative dialogue with topics that include:

Meeting the Rising Demand for Anesthesia Beyond the OR

Driving Effectiveness for the Next Generation of Anesthesia Leadership

To Employ or Not to Employ? Is That the Right Question?

Evaluating Priorities for Anesthesia in 2026

Medaxion Client Roundtable

Saturday, Feb. 28: Client-specific feedback sessions focused on emerging operational priorities and solutions

For more information or to request an invitation to the 2026 Anesthesia Summit, visit www.medaxion.com/anesthesia-summit-2026-charleston

About Medaxion

Medaxion is leading anesthesia into the future with its leading suite of information solutions that improve operating room and team performance. Our accessible solutions improve financials, enhance quality and optimize clinical teams. Information entered into the Medaxion platform is available for use in real-time by anesthesia, administration, nursing, pharmacy, and revenue cycle. The platform is informed by intelligence earned over 15 years serving 10,000+ anesthesia providers at 900+ locations combined with 500+ data pipelines. Medaxion is a trusted partner of the largest U.S. health systems and anesthesia provider organizations. Learn more or request a demo, visit: www.medaxion.com

Media contact:

John Flaherty

[email protected]

(773) 799-8200

SOURCE Medaxion