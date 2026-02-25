Medaxion Appoints Mike Wirth as Chief Growth Officer

Healthcare Industry Veteran to Lead National Expansion and Strategy Amid Critical Need for Anesthesia Service Line Optimization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medaxion, a leader in anesthesia-focused information systems, today announced the appointment of Mike Wirth as Chief Growth Officer. Wirth brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare leadership, data analytics, and strategic growth to the Medaxion executive team.

In this role, Wirth will oversee Medaxion's national expansion efforts, focusing on helping health systems and anesthesia practices leverage real-time data to solve the industry's most pressing workforce and economic challenges. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Medaxion continues to scale its platform to meet the rising demand for transparency in anesthesia subsidies and operational efficiency.

"Mike is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of helping healthcare organizations navigate complex transformations," said Jeff McLaren, CEO of Medaxion. "His deep understanding of the intersection between human capital and technology makes him the perfect fit for Medaxion as we empower our clients to optimize their service lines and improve provider satisfaction."

Wirth's career is marked by his ability to drive scale at high-growth healthcare organizations. He previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at ProviderTrust, a compliance and credentialing technology platform for healthcare organizations.

"I am thrilled to join Medaxion at a moment when anesthesia economics has become more important to healthcare organizations of all sizes," said Wirth. "Medaxion's ability to turn data into actionable insights is unique in the market. I look forward to working with our partners to ensure they have the visibility they need to efficiently lead their organizations into the future."

Wirth's expertise in data-driven performance and talent acquisition will be instrumental as Medaxion expands its mission to turn anesthesia data into real-time actionable recommendations, helping clinicians and administrators align on the true costs and contributions of the anesthesia service line.

About Medaxion

Medaxion is leading anesthesia into the future with its leading suite of information solutions that improve operating room and team performance. Our accessible solutions improve financials, enhance quality and optimize clinical teams. Information entered into the Medaxion platform is available for use in real-time by anesthesia, administration, nursing, pharmacy, and revenue cycle. The platform is informed by intelligence earned over 15 years serving 10,000+ anesthesia providers at 900+ locations combined with 500+ data pipelines. Medaxion is a trusted partner of the largest U.S. health systems and anesthesia provider organizations. Learn more or request a demo, visit: www.medaxion.com

