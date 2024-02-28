Medcom Benefit Solutions to Serve as Sponsor for First Earth Charter International Conference in the USA

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcom Benefit Solutions (Medcom) is proud to announce its support of Earth Charter International's (ECI's) one-of-a-kind educational experience to take place, for the first time, in the United States. ECI's 2024 Conference: Reimagining Education for Ecological Solutions will convene at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida April 12-14, 2024.

Medcom Earth Charter International

This dynamic, three-day event will bring together a global gathering of educators, academics and thought leaders. Together, participants will explore and develop innovative approaches for transformative change towards sustainability. This gathering will build on earlier ECI Conferences focused on education for sustainability, global citizenship, and planetary well-being.

Medcom is a leading employee benefits administrator and consulting firm located in Jacksonville, Florida. Medcom offers a variety of employee benefit related products and services designed to help employers meet the challenges of a rapidly changing workforce. Medcom's partnership with ECI helps increase employee engagement with ethical values and sustainability in our communities and provides a more well-rounded workplace.

"The four pillars of the Earth Charter incorporate universal values such as respect and care for the community of life, ecological integrity, social and economic justice and democracy, nonviolence and peace. We are using the Earth Charter as a catalyst for integrating these values into our corporate culture. These values serve as a guiding light to all the Community Outreach programs in which our employees develop, commit, and engage," cited Michael J. Bracken, President of Medcom Benefit Solutions.

"Medcom's connection to the Earth Charter has inspired a commitment to tomorrow. We are improving our sustainability practices in the office and creating opportunities to make a positive environmental impact in the community," explained Joseph Ramsey, Chair of Cultivate Committee at Medcom. "Medcom employees invest their time and talent teaching financial literacy to primary school students as an extension of the Third Pillar of the Earth Charter, which calls for Social & Economic Justice mentioned Mannushkah Remy, Chair of Medcom's Outreach Committee."

Inspiring change at the conference will include these groundbreaking panel discussions:

"Four Pillars for Change: Transforming Education through Compassion and the Earth Charter" – Florida Gulf Coast University

"Incorporating Sustainability Across the College Curriculum - A Library of Open-Access Content Designed to Facilitate Adoption of SDGs into Course Curriculum" – University of Central Florida

"Partnering for Sustainability: Community Engagement Coursework as a Pedagogical Approach to Building Eco-Literacy" – Rollins College

The conference continues to have additional capacity for sponsorships and attendees. Please visit the ECI website at https://earthcharter.org/events/conference-2024 for more information about the conference as well as how to sponsor and register.

Leading sponsors for the ECI conference who have demonstrated their commitment to education for sustainable development with the Earth Charter include:

Collaborative for Spirituality in Education – Global Patron

Edward & Jeanne Bracken Memorial Fund – Global Patron

Memorial Fund – Global Patron Medcom Benefit Solutions – Defender of Peace

Okayama University – Promoter of Justice

Soka Gakkai International – Promoter of Justice

Coalescence Advisory Services – Advocate

Lynn University – Advocate

– Advocate Avalon Project – Instructor

Bethesda Green – Instructor

– Instructor SSGN – Instructor

ECI inspires individuals, organizations, and societies to "turn conscience into action" in building a more sustainable and equitable world. ECI holds a UNESCO Chair in Education for Sustainable Development with the Earth Charter and is located on the campus of The University for Peace in San Jose, Costa Rica.

"We stand at a critical moment in Earth's history, a time when humanity must choose its future. As the world becomes increasingly interdependent and fragile, the future at once holds great peril and great promise. To move forward we must recognize that in the midst of a magnificent diversity of cultures and life forms we are one human family and one Earth community with a common destiny." - Earth Charter Preamble

