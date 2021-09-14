MedCore Announces the Sale of Birchview Memory Care in Washington State

"Birchview is the go-to destination for memory support in the Northwest Washington area," said Brian Bollich, Partner. "We are pleased with our investment in Birchview and the success in operations during the 14 months MedCore owned it. There were several milestones accomplished in the past year, including occupancy stability during COVID and meaningful capital improvements."

The community will continue to be managed by Senior Services of America ("SSA") of Tacoma, WA. SSA also manages seven other MedCore assets in Washington State, Oregon and California.

MedCore currently operates 15 senior living communities in Texas, Arizona, Utah, California, Washington and Oregon. In addition, MedCore has two senior living projects under construction, both of which will open in 2022. This will bring their seniors housing portfolio to 17 assets with approximately 3,700 beds.

SOURCE MedCore Partners

