The Hacienda at Georgetown Wins 2023 HREI Insights Award™ for Best New Ground-Up Development in Post-Acute and Senior Living Facilities

DALLAS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners, in conjunction with TNRG & Asaz, Ltd., has been selected as the national winner of the 2023 Healthcare Real Estate Insights Award™ for the development of its exceptional 288,000 square foot senior living community in Georgetown, Texas. HREI Insights Awards™ is the only national award dedicated to recognizing excellence in healthcare real estate development and leadership.

In addition to TNRG, Asaz, Ltd, and the LP investor ACRON, the project team consists of Dallas-based REES Architects and the interior design team of Austin-based StudioSix5. The community is operated by Watermark Retirement Communities, one of the premier senior living management companies in the country as part of their exclusive Elan collection.

The award-winning development offers a continuum of care inclusive of Independent Living, Assisted Living & Memory Care. It provides aging Texas Hill Country residents a continued refined, vibrant lifestyle while addressing their next stage of life care needs. The Hacienda provides this next level of care while allowing residents the ability to stay active, be independent and maintain connections to friends, family, & the abutting Sun City community, from where many of our residents have come. A full set of activities & amenities provides the highest level of hospitality & resort-style living: Pool with cabanas, outdoor cantina, full-service salon & spa, fitness center, 5 restaurants, dog park, entertainment pavilion, meditation garden, & golf cart path access to Sun City. For the first time ever in a Sr. Living community, MedCore additionally incorporated a forward-facing upscale restaurant/bar (Alma by celebrity chef Stephen Pyles), attracting Austinites, foodies, adult children & other potential residents.

About MedCore Partners, LLC

Dallas based MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company dedicated exclusively to the healthcare and senior living industry. MedCore has built trusted relationships with both healthcare providers and numerous capital sources to successfully execute the development, acquisition, construction, financing, and leasing of healthcare facilities. Leveraging its intimate knowledge of medical sector dynamics with its comprehensive platform of real estate services offered, MedCore is uniquely qualified to identify and capitalize on healthcare projects and maximize the potential profits returned to its investors. Collectively, MedCore's principals have led the development and investment efforts for healthcare initiatives valued in excess of $2 billion, in addition to executing brokerage transactions for over 2,000 physicians.

