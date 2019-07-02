MedCore Partners and The National Realty Group (TNRG) Announce the Land Purchase and Design Phase for Resort-Style Senior Living at Williams Drive and Del Webb Boulevard

Watermark will manage the project, which is similar in design scope to several other resort-style senior living campuses successfully managed by the Tucson-based firm. Watermark will oversee all programs, and preliminary design plans for amenities at the community will include valet and concierge services, several dining experiences (a full-service restaurant, a fine dining venue, and a bistro), a bar and other entertainment areas, a wellness center with salon and spa, multiple activity venues, a state-of-the-art fitness center, club rooms, a theater, a meditation garden, and a courtyard that is interconnected with a resort-caliber pool that offers al fresco dining.

The project is the fourth senior living development in Texas for Dallas-based MedCore Partners and Houston-based TNRG. In June 2018, the development team opened the 80-unit Spring Cypress Assisted Living and Memory Care community in Cypress, Texas. The second phase of Spring Cypress is currently in design which will add 138 independent living units, hybrid townhomes, and garden homes to the campus. The group also owns the 190-unit Fountainwood at Lake Houston currently under construction in the Northeast Houston metro area.

REES Architects is designing the project with Interior Design offered by Austin-based Studio Six5 and Landscape Architecture by Pacheco Koch.

To learn more about this project, please contact us at (214) 443-8300.

SOURCE MedCore Partners

Related Links

http://www.medcorepartners.com

