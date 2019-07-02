MedCore Partners and The National Realty Group (TNRG) Announce the Land Purchase and Design Phase for Resort-Style Senior Living at Williams Drive and Del Webb Boulevard
GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners, TNRG, and Watermark Retirement Communities are engaged in the design of a 225-unit senior living community on the northeast corner of Williams Drive and Del Webb Blvd. in Georgetown. The development team recently closed on a 13.15-acre tract situated at the south entrance to Sun City, a master planned community. Phase I of the resort-style senior living campus will offer 125 independent living, 80 assisted living, and 20 memory care residences. The studio, one- and two-bedroom units will be leased on a monthly rental basis. Construction on the 270,000 square foot project is expected to begin in January 2020 for an anticipated opening date in Summer 2021. A second phase will add 90 independent living residences to the project, bringing the total unit count to 315.
Watermark will manage the project, which is similar in design scope to several other resort-style senior living campuses successfully managed by the Tucson-based firm. Watermark will oversee all programs, and preliminary design plans for amenities at the community will include valet and concierge services, several dining experiences (a full-service restaurant, a fine dining venue, and a bistro), a bar and other entertainment areas, a wellness center with salon and spa, multiple activity venues, a state-of-the-art fitness center, club rooms, a theater, a meditation garden, and a courtyard that is interconnected with a resort-caliber pool that offers al fresco dining.
The project is the fourth senior living development in Texas for Dallas-based MedCore Partners and Houston-based TNRG. In June 2018, the development team opened the 80-unit Spring Cypress Assisted Living and Memory Care community in Cypress, Texas. The second phase of Spring Cypress is currently in design which will add 138 independent living units, hybrid townhomes, and garden homes to the campus. The group also owns the 190-unit Fountainwood at Lake Houston currently under construction in the Northeast Houston metro area.
REES Architects is designing the project with Interior Design offered by Austin-based Studio Six5 and Landscape Architecture by Pacheco Koch.
