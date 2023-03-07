MedCore Partners Announces the Hiring of New Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners, a healthcare and senior living commercial real estate company, announces the hiring of Angela Dreiske as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 17, 2023. In her role, Angela will design and manage all aspects of MedCore's accounting division and help enhance and refine the company's financial strategy and operations.

Angela Dreiske

"Angela brings an abundance of pertinent experience and leadership to our organization," said Nick Farris, Partner at MedCore. "We are very excited to have her insight and skillsets to bolster the MedCore vision and team."

Prior to joining MedCore, Angela was the Senior Vice President of Accounting for the Investment Management team at Stream Realty Partners in Dallas. While at Stream she managed five discretionary funds and separate account mandates totaling over $1.7 billion in equity and three of Stream's co-investment vehicles. Before her time at Stream, she was a Senior Manager at Standish Management, a third-party administrator, with $450 billion in assets under management. At Standish, Angela worked exclusively on the Crow Holdings funds. Angela holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin and is a licensed certified public accountant in the state of Texas.

"I am thrilled to join the MedCore team as the company continues its work in healthcare and senior living services," said Angela Dreiske, Chief Financial Officer at MedCore. "MedCore has a promising future, and I am excited about the opportunity to help build on its strengths."

About MedCore Partners

About MedCore Partners, LLC - Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company dedicated exclusively to the healthcare and senior living industry. By leveraging off both its intimate knowledge of the dynamics of the medical sector and its comprehensive platform of real estate services, MedCore is uniquely qualified to identify and capitalize on healthcare projects around the nation and to maximize the potential profits returned to its investors. Over their careers, the principals of MedCore have led the development and investment efforts for healthcare projects around the country that have been valued in excess of $1 billion in addition to executing brokerage transactions for over 1,500 physicians. This level of experience within the medical real estate industry has allowed MedCore's principals to build trusted relationships with both healthcare providers around the United States as well as numerous capital sources.

SOURCE MedCore Partners