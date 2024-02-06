MedCore Partners Breaks Ground on GI Alliance Ambulatory Surgery Center in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners, in conjunction with GI Alliance and Cig Partners Two, LLC has broken ground on the development of a 14,000 square foot Ambulatory Surgery Center ("ASC") and managed clinic located at 8580 N Green Hills Rd, Kansas City, Missouri.

This newest Kansas City ASC joins the list of several GI Alliance facilities that MedCore has developed across several states. "MedCore is proud to once again partner with GI Alliance to deliver a best-in-class facility for its managed practices to, in turn, provide best-in-class gastroenterology patient care experiences to its communities," said Kyle Libby, one of MedCore's founding partners.

The project team consists of Kansas City-based general contractor, McCown Gordon Construction, and civil engineer, BHC, along with DFW-based architect, Corgan, MEP engineer, Meza Engineering and structural engineer, Hart Gaugler + Associates.

The development is expected to be completed in January 2025.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician owned GI practice management company providing services to over 800 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Washington. GI Alliance managed practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

About MedCore Partners, LLC

Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company dedicated exclusively to the healthcare and senior living industry. By leveraging off both its intimate knowledge of the dynamics of the medical sector and its comprehensive platform of real estate services, MedCore is uniquely qualified to identify and capitalize on healthcare projects around the nation and to maximize the potential profits returned to its investors. Over their careers, the principals of MedCore have led the development and investment efforts for healthcare projects around the country that have been valued in excess of $1 billion in addition to executing brokerage transactions for over 1,500 physicians. This level of experience within the medical real estate industry has allowed MedCore's principals to build trusted relationships with both healthcare providers around the United States as well as numerous capital sources.

