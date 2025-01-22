MEDEA INC. ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF MATT IRWIN TO ITS TEAM

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medea is pleased to announce that NHL defenseman, Matt Irwin, has traded his skates to serve as Medea's Director of Business Development. Recently retired from the NHL after ten seasons, Irwin will oversee Medea's strategic growth initiatives in Canada and the U.S.

During his ten-year playing career, Irwin was a key figure on several of the top teams in the NHL, including the Nashville Predators, which he helped lead to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017. Irwin capped off his illustrious hockey career last month when he was selected to represent Team Canada in the Spengler Cup held in Davos, Switzerland.

Despite his demanding schedule, since 2021, Irwin has also served as a key member of the Medea Charitable Foundation's Advisory Board.

"We are excited to welcome Matt to our team as we expand our operations in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Matt's exceptional work ethic, strategic vision, and leadership will be invaluable as Medea continues to grow its market presence throughout North America," said Brandon Laidlaw, CEO of Medea, Inc.

Medea Inc., established in 2014 and headquartered in the Silicon Valley Economic Region, distributes FDA-approved medical devices and pharmaceuticals to all levels of government and commercial channels. For more information regarding Medea and its opioid reversal drugs and diagnostic testing for infectious diseases, please visit https://medeausa.com.

