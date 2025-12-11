Medea Inc. Distributes More than Two-Million Doses of Lifesaving Naloxone and Expands National Healthcare Impact

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medea Inc., a leader in healthcare innovation and pharmaceutical distribution, proudly announces the distribution of more than two-million doses of naloxone across the United States—an achievement that is directly saving lives every day. This nationwide effort is made possible through Medea's extraordinary partnerships in more than thirty states and major convention centers serving communities across the country.

"This milestone reflects Medea's mission to protect public health and deliver real-world solutions that save lives," said Brandon Laidlaw, CEO of Medea Inc. "Through strong collaboration and strategic partnerships, we're confronting the opioid crisis head-on and helping communities rebuild hope."

Building on this success, Medea is also producing affordable insulin aimed at bringing the cost of this essential medicine to record lows. By working closely with state and federal programs, Medea is ensuring that individuals who rely on insulin have access to the treatments they need, without the financial burden that too often stands in their way.

In addition, Medea continues to provide influenza and RSV diagnostic tests nationwide and is rapidly expanding its pharmaceutical portfolio to include more than 2,000 medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). This expansion strengthens Medea's role as a trusted partner to government agencies and healthcare providers dedicated to improving healthcare supply chains, affordability, and patient outcomes.

With each new initiative, Medea remains committed to one clear purpose: to enhance access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare for all Americans.

About Medea Inc. 

Medea Inc. is a diversified healthcare company focused on developing and distributing essential medicines, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals. Through a growing portfolio of products and partnerships, Medea supports public health initiatives that enhance access to care and reduce healthcare costs nationwide.

For more information, please visit:  https://medeausa.com

