Medecision acquires health delivery system transformation pioneer GSI Health

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, an integrated health management solutions provider that supports the health and care of more than 50 million consumers nationwide, has acquired Philadelphia-based GSI Health, a SaaS provider of workflow, engagement and compliance solutions and related services. The GSI Health platform is used by some of the nation's leading health systems to coordinate and optimize value-based care for more than one million beneficiaries, often operating under Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) programs. Its clients include the largest public hospital system in the country and the largest Medicaid health plan in Oregon.

Ranked one of America's fastest-growing private businesses in Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000, GSI Health pioneered workflow automation and system integration with community care providers to streamline care coordination and value-based payments for population health improvements. These improvements include reduced avoidable hospital admissions and better care provider performance as well as payment alignment.

GSI Health Founder, President and CEO, LeRoy (Lee) E. Jones, is joining Medecision as Senior Vice President, Care Delivery System Transformation. Senior leaders responsible for finance, technology, account management and sales are continuing in their roles as well, strengthening the Medecision organization while ensuring continuity and focus for GSI Health clients. The GSI Health population health platform, GSIHealthCoordinator, will become part of Medecision's Aerial™ solution.

"Aerial is designed to serve all individuals, no matter how complex their conditions or how challenging their needs, by deploying up-to-the-minute information and guidance to care teams and family members so the best health and wellness outcomes can be achieved," said Deborah M. Gage, President and CEO of Medecision. "GSI Health has pioneered valuable applications and built exceptional expertise for those who bear risk for the most complex and challenged members of our country, and we are proud to welcome them, their clients and partners to the Medecision family."

GSI Health has been an innovator in driving change in the industry since 2003.

"With a history of leadership in technology solutions and a dedication to solving the tough problems in healthcare, GSI Health helps its clients succeed at Medicaid waiver programs, reducing data and care silos, keeping beneficiaries in the best community care situations possible and closely aligning incentives to population outcomes," said LeRoy E. Jones. "We're very excited to join an organization that boldly advances our focus. With Medecision, our clients gain a trusted partner committed to liberating healthcare and a place in a vibrant community of population health executives who operate best practices in multiple program areas. Perhaps most importantly, they will have full access to the integrated health management solutions and services offered as part of the Aerial experience."

The deal closed October 28, 2019; terms were not disclosed. Fairmount Partners, a leading investment bank for healthcare and technology businesses, acted as financial advisor to GSI Health.

