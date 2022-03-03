Medecision Announces New EVP and Chief Revenue and Experience Officer

"His expertise will play a vital role in helping Medecision continue its exciting growth trajectory" Tweet this

Jacob brings more than 27 years of experience helping organizations set and deliver value-producing strategies through the effective alignment of technology, operations, market position, business development, delivery, and consulting. Most recently he served as an SVP at FluidEdge Consulting/CitiusTech where he was responsible for growth and led strategy/transformation engagements for leaders across healthcare segments. Jacob is an advisor to multiple healthcare organizations. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Portuguese and History from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and has extended studies in International Management at The Thunderbird School of Global Management.