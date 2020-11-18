Medecision announces new senior executive to drive consumer intelligence, data science and insights for leading virtual health engagement platform

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, an integrated health management company supporting virtual care and digital health, just announced the addition of Terri Steinberg, MD, MBA, FACP, FAMIA as its new Group Senior Vice President of Analytics and Population Health and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Steinberg comes to the company from ChristianaCare, where she led the health system's groundbreaking technology-enabled population strategies including the development of its CareVio offering. CareVio is an award-winning program that has evolved into a comprehensive foundation for proactive, data-driven care management and care coordination. Dr. Steinberg also played a critical role in adding new capabilities to the solution over time, employing her clinical and technical expertise to identify avenues to better support care team members and patients, especially as COVID-19 increased the need for virtual care interactions.

Dr. Steinberg's new role supports Medecision's strategy of providing an unparalleled care intelligence platform, Aerial, to its clients as they engage with individuals managing complex, chronic illnesses. She will provide leadership for several clinical and technical teams within the company, while enhancing Medecision's analytics, clinical informatics and data intelligence capabilities. She will also be responsible for advancing the Aerial platform, especially via artificial intelligence and machine learning, to enable more powerful data insights and drive the "next right" consumer action. Aerial is an integrated platform comprising digital tools and systems that deliver a 360-degree view of a consumer's health, enable omnichannel virtual engagements and create intelligence-driven workflows while operationalizing quality, safety, efficiency and compliance.

Dr. Steinberg is a board-certified internist and geriatrician and has dedicated much of her career to using this clinical knowledge to support strategic product engineering, data science and technology initiatives within healthcare. This background has given her the expertise needed to drive clinical enhancements to Aerial that will help Medecision's clients optimize their population health strategies. In this capacity, Dr. Steinberg will collaborate with these at-risk organizations to ensure they are effectively deploying Aerial across their populations to engage consumers, power better virtual care interactions and improve health outcomes. She will also work closely with her team to develop new clinical programs and protocols that support broader data sets beyond electronic medical records, including social determinants and behavioral health insights.

"As a long-time client, Terri Steinberg has been playing an important role in nurturing Medecision's vision of liberating the healthcare system," said Deb Gage, President and CEO of Medecision. "Now, her invaluable experience deploying Aerial to efficiently surface next-best actions during care journeys make her an incredible advocate for our clients. This role is the perfect opportunity for Terri to translate her passion for delivering consumer-centric engagement and support at the right time and in the right place — whether that place is virtual or physical — making Aerial work smarter and harder for every organization we serve."

About Medecision

Medecision connects the healthcare ecosystem and enables consumers to be empowered with personalized experiences focused on efficient and effective support across their care community. Aerial™, our robust, SaaS-based care intelligence platform, delivers this integrated health experience by deploying a comprehensive personal health record that powers all kinds of care interactions — from virtual and digital to physical and telephonic. With professional services from our Aveus division, we solve complex business challenges and ensure consumers and their support teams are coordinated, communicating, and connected to pursue the next right action for all involved.

Media contact:

Regena Frieden

[email protected]

480.258.9232

SOURCE Medecision

Related Links

www.medecision.com

