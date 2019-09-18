Medecision Appoints Advisory Board

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, an integrated health management solutions company that supports the health and care of more than 50 million consumers nationwide, is excited to announce the formation of its Advisory Board. Medecision's Advisory Board is comprised of healthcare and technology leaders who share a passion for and dedication to liberating healthcare by helping consumers engage effortlessly and efficiently with their care teams and caregivers. The Advisory Board provides insights and facilitates relationships for Medecision's leadership teams in advancement of the company's strategic goals.

The Advisory Board is chaired by Richard Popiel, MD, MBA, a clinical and business executive who most recently served as an executive vice president at Cambia Health Solutions where he helped the company transform into a powerhouse regional consumer brand. Now an advisor to leading industry stakeholders and disruptors such as BioIQ, Tabula Rasa Healthcare and Pager, Dr. Popiel informs on key industry trends such as digital engagement investment and optimal consumer management. Previously, he was the Chief Medical Officer at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.

"Medecision has evolved to provide the high-touch, high-tech platform and services for today's productive engagement of members, patients and their care systems," said Richard Popiel. "I am energized by the opportunity to help this leadership team advance a path to new levels of population and individual activation, in collaboration with some of the best minds and strongest voices in the industry."

"Bold, courageous and tireless are some of the characteristics required to tackle the biggest challenges in our industry, and each Advisory Board member exudes those characteristics in spades," said Deborah Gage, Medecision President and CEO. "We now have access to the industry's best insights as we expand the impact of our solutions on the health and care of one in six Americans and hundreds of thousands of clinical and community caregivers. I am personally thrilled to be working alongside each of these Advisory Board members in pursuit of our mission to liberate healthcare."

Chair-elect on the board is Jan Berger, MD, MJ, an executive whose career focuses on making care ecosystem workflows smarter and more efficient for better patient and population health outcomes is in sync with the progressive value of Medecision's flagship solution, Aerial™. Dr. Berger is a board member to Cambia Health Solutions, GNS Healthcare, UCB, Savor Health, Voluntis and Tabula Rasa, and a former Chief Medical Officer of CVS Caremark.

Drs. Popiel and Berger are joined by other Advisory Board members, including:

Terri Kline , MPH: Terri Kline recently retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of Health Alliance Plan and Executive Vice President of Henry Ford Health System. A successful and pioneering leader in managed care for health plans, including Health Care Service Corporation, HealthSouth, CHA, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Vizient and Florida Blue , Ms. Kline is on the boards of Intersect ENT, SaVida Health, Discovery Health Partners, Prognos and Presbyterian Health Plan. She is a former chair of the Medecision board of directors and a limited partner in Council Capital.

Terri Steinberg, MD, MBA, FACP: Dr. Terri Steinberg is the Chief Health Information Officer and the VP, Population Health Informatics at Christiana Care Health System, a multi-entity health system in the mid-Atlantic, where she has helped lead that system's initiatives for population health management and award-winning quality. Previously, she held roles at Nemours, Siemens Medical Solutions and SUNY Stony Brook.

The company expects to add members to its Advisory Board throughout 2019.

